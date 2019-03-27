Content warning: Discussions of mental illness and self-harm.
I am grateful that Western University puts many resources into providing mental health services for their students. I have used these resources and they have helped me get through some difficult times.
However, there is a difference between providing help and imposing it.
Last week, I called the front desk asking for someone to bandage a cut I had on my wrist. SERT came and said that I had to go to the hospital for stitches. The residence manager also talked to me about my mental health and what supports I would need going forward. I assured her that I was coping well with my depression. I was seeing a psychiatrist, counsellor and was on medication. So, my cut was taken care of, and I had supports in place for my mental health. End of story, right?
I am 20 years old. The residence manager insisted that I call my parents to pick me up from the hospital. I explicitly told her that I was not going to do that and assured her I would tell them about my hospital trip in my own time. It was then that I realized I had no choice in the matter because she was going to call them if I didn’t. As you can imagine, this made things much worse.
Reaching out for help was a stressful experience on its own, but can you imagine having your autonomy and privacy taken away because of it?
Autonomy is an important right that respects an individual’s dignity. It acknowledges that one is capable of making decisions for themselves and has the freedom to do so, within legal limits. I was shocked that the residence manager was able to bypass this right, so I started examining the residence contract, namely the Self Care and Safety Plan, which is in place to “help you realize that your mental health and well-being is a shared responsibility.” This plan allows Western University, among other things, to contact parents without consent “out of concern for your well-being."
These rules are reflective of paternalism, something that is ethically controversial in medical practice and has somehow found its way into Western’s residence contract. Even though you may tell a residence manager the same thing you would tell a counsellor or psychiatrist, they are not bound by the same obligation to confidentiality.
I appreciate Western’s consideration for its students, but I will not be reaching out to residence again until Western finds a better balance between providing support and respecting the autonomy of its students. I am not discouraging anyone from reaching out when help is needed; my goal is to make this information available to my peers so they can make an informed decision regarding who they reach out to and how their rights are protected. There are many counsellors, psychiatrists and services on and off campus that respect the right to confidentiality, but residence policy is not one of them.
— Third-year student*
*A name is not being used to protect the writer's privacy.
Thank you for sharing your story. I am sorry you had a negative experience. However, I think its important to recognize that Residences are not a care facility, they are staff by students staff, managers (many of whom are recently graduated students), and many others, none of whom are considered medical or mental health professionals. Health Care professionals are bound by different laws than Western's Residences.
Having worked as a Residence Staff member, one of the first things we sign is a confidentiality agreement and that we have a "up not out policy" to share information. Meaning, any time an incident happens in residence it is documented and reviewed by a Manager and Housing. This is something we always communicated with students. We are told explicitly never to promise that we are the sole person that will know because the information is shared with those higher up to help support residents.
Like mentioned above, Western states "Where your behaviour and/or health
issues are of serious concern or have exceeded our capacity to support you, Housing may notify your parent or guardian to discuss whether or not we can safely and effectively support you in Housing accommodations" (Residence Contract page 22). This standard was exceeded here and which is why the manager insisted on having your parents contacted. This also is not a decision made lightly or solely by a manager. There are other senior leaders that assist in making that decision.
If you are living in residence and need support, reach out and we do our best to connect you to the support you need. However as mentioned to provide ongoing support there will be different standards of privacy and this may (in exceptional circumstances) involve your parents.
thank you! I cant believe someone ran to tell the paper that they seeked help, got help in the exact ways that they were told they would be helped, and now are saying they can't trust the system because it successfully helped them
a local cop pressured me to call my mother after he pulled me off train tracks here in London and it was one of the big turning moments in my life. It's worth thinking about whether atonomy should mean your freedom to slip through the cracks during a depressive episode. I am happy to hear that the staff member in uwo residences got you to reach out, but that is just my opinion and I hope you find safety and your own turning point
