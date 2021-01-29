University Students' Council presidential candidate Parker Thomlinson sat down for a recorded interview with the Gazette's Coordinating Editor of News and Opinions Hope Mahood. Radio Western edited the audio for sound quality and a transcript of the interview, edited for clarity, is included below.
You can also listen to interviews from fellow presidential contenders, Zamir Fakirani and Callista Ryan. All three interviews were recorded Tuesday morning.
Hello Western, my name is Hope Mahood and I'm the coordinating editor of news and opinions for the Gazette and I'm joined today by USC presidential candidate Parker Thomlinson. How are you doing Parker?
I'm good. How are you Hope?
I'm not bad. So you're about halfway through your campaign season — how's it feel?
It's exciting. I'm excited to see what's kind of coming up on the horizon. Of course, I'm very busy, but I know, so far it's been really fulfilling and it's really nice to see all the work that we've done preparing with my team and the different people that I've consulted with all sort of culminated together in the past week and the coming week.
And how's it been doing this whole thing online?
Different than what I would have expected. You know, last year, if I’d — you know, if we'd — been in that situation, but it's been interesting. I've never been on an Instagram Live — that's just that's just one example of something that I've never done that I've done three times now this week, which is kind of interesting.
I think I saw you showing off some juggling skills maybe last night or a couple nights ago?
Yeah, yeah. So, I had gotten an Instagram Live yesterday and Gerald, for the whatever reason decided to show up and we also had a special guest come and sing a Disney song while I did that. So, anyways, it's been a phenomenal experience so far and great to broaden my own horizons on social media as well.
It’s a different world of campaigning.
Yeah, definitely.
And I have to admit, I'm just a bit baffled by you. So most students find one area of kind of student experience and stick to it — I've been kicking around the Gazette since OWeek in my first year. But you seem to be everywhere: Senate, Board of Governors, USC, sophing — why did you decide to jump into so many different positions?
Yeah, I just loved being involved. I loved being involved, I loved meeting people, talking to people. And I think that was just something that drove me to be involved in as many different areas as I could.
As it relates to student government, I started in Senate and that I found really interesting. The one thing about academics that I love is it affects everyone on campus and so that's kind of where I started. And then from there, the Board of Governors was a very interesting transition, because again, it's in relation to the property finance governance of the university, which again, affects just so many students, and really is that high level, you know, strategic direction setting that you're doing.
And then I wanted to learn more about the USC this year, and kind of play an academic part in the work that they do. So that was just a cool transition. Yeah, I don't know, I just like being involved.
I think it's just, it's what makes a university experience so great. It's being able to find different communities and be engaged with as many things as you can be. So that's what I made an effort to do throughout my time Western
And how are you managing to balance each one and kind of fully commit to them while you're doing them all?
Yeah, the honest answer is I probably don't put as much time into school as I should. But, truthfully, it's busy, but I think it's a good busy. And that's something that I've always been sort of excited to do. I don't know,
I just kind of restless and I feel weird if I'm not as busy as that. So, I think putting my all into a lot of different things is an exciting way to keep yourself interested in your campus community and the academics and everything. So yeah, it's been tough to manage, but it's been great, as well.
So, I want to talk a bit about your platform, you said you want to bring back PurpleFest and kind of those PurpleSeries concerts. But, these are events that current executives usually start planning in the spring: they booked entertainment, they booked the equipment.
In your platform, you say you're leaving these plans flexible to account for COVID restrictions. But if you start hitting deadlines for these bookings, and still have no clear answers, what are you going to bet on? Is it going to be in-person even if that means losing some down payments?
I wouldn't bet on in person for first semester. That's the truth, because I think in first semester, it's still too variable to say.
Given current projections, fingers crossed, we should all have access to a vaccine by September and so I think it's relatively safe to make those projections for second semester next year. And that's probably where some of that event planning would happen. If I was to, put resources in or put down payments down.
But when it comes to first semester, I think I would focus on either more restrictive events or putting more resources, maybe not into event programming — or, sorry — big event programming, such as PurpleFest. But those pop-ups, similar to how we did this year, those pop ups on Broughdale, other distanced events or keep putting more money into scholarships, because there will be a lot of students that need financial aid coming out of the pandemic.
So, there's ways to work with the resources that we have that are still beneficial to engage and provide supports for students in that first semester. But, my hope is that by second semester, we will be in person, I think we can plan for that. And, if we happen to lose money there, then that would be unfortunate — but I'm really hoping to get Western back to an in-person experience next year.
And following that, the vast majority of your platform really does seem to be designed with achievability as a priority. So, I'm curious and I kind of have to ask, what's the initiative you think you're least likely to be successful in?
On my platform, I highlight advocacy as such, for a reason, because I think what advocacy is, at its bare bones is it's listening to student feedback, understanding the issues on our campus that face different student groups, and being able to go to university administration, ask them to rectify certain situations, change certain policies, add new standards and systems that are put in place. But, truthfully, it doesn't 100 per cent guarantee that they're going to make the changes that we asked them to make.
And I think that that's why I would say that some of those advocacy asks would be the least likely to occur on my platform. But, I think it's important to highlight that I'm someone with a lot of experience in advocacy and I already have the relationships necessary to effectively advocate within the university, given my roles on the Board of Governors and the Senate and I know how those procedures work and who to talk to.
So I think, if anyone is going to be able to get the advocacy done, it'll be me. But that is why I have a large focus on what the USC can do within their capabilities. And that's not a pessimistic view — It's an optimistic one. Because the USC has a lot of range in the different services, supports, development opportunities that they can provide and those are the things that I want to amplify for students.
And is there any advocacy initiative that you’re particularly worried about? One where you think “this will be a challenge.”
I don't think any of them are going to be a challenge necessarily, I think there'll be discussions, but what what I will say is that it's about moving the dial. It's a long term conversation.
You know, for example, I'll use sustainability as an example. But I'm changing the energy efficiency of certain buildings, bringing them up to LED standards, those are things that take time because it takes infrastructure, it takes a lot of planning from consultants in order to have it reconfigure — the buildings — so that are more energy efficient.
So, I don't think it's unachievable, but what I will promise as you know, your next USC president, is to hold them accountable to those changes in the year that I'm there, and making sure that they're moving quickly on those.
I think that makes sense. And one other thing I want to talk to you about was some Instagram photos I’ve seen floating around. I’ve seen about three or four that all look like they were taken on the same day and one has you, Callista Ryan, who’s also responded to this in her podcast, and some other USC big names — you all seem to be in the USC offices mostly unmasked and sharing some kind of waffles buffet? I guess I’m wondering, What would you say to students who have been really vocally upset seeing these photos on your social media?
Yeah, I’d apologize. It was a poor choice. It's not one I've made since and it's not one that I'll make again. But, truthfully, that's the best answer that I can give you.
I think, unfortunately, I'm human. And it's something that I'm going to continue to work on and I will apologize to the students that do find it very upsetting that I made that choice.
Thank you for that. And our last and probably our biggest question — if you were defending the campus from an army of aggressive geese, where do you base your headquarters?
Wow. OK. gosh. It has to be UC College, right? Because you want the high ground. So, I think — well, but geese can fly — so that maybe isn't the best answer. But that's okay. I think you want the high ground. You'll be able to see, scan the campus and see everything from up there. And then you can fend off the geese.
Smart planning. Well, thank you so much for joining me today Parker.
No problem. Thanks for having me Hope.
