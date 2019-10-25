Marijuana has long been seen as the ultimate antidote to a variety of mental health problems. But, a PhD candidate has new data that may change how students view their experiences with the drug.
Roger Hudson, a neuroscience candidate at Western University, says his research on CBD and THC may help people understand THC's psychoactive effects, and how CBD, marijuana's relaxing agent, can offset them.
Hudson began his education in a far different field — social work. He first went to York University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in the subject.
But, he found his passion in science, and decided to pursue his doctorate at Western in 2016.
When Hudson first arrived, there was a lot of hype about the legalization of marijuana. Also, previous studies — especially one in 2012 about the two chemicals — helped him develop a goal for an experiment.
It was his background in social work that pushed him to start thinking about addiction, especially the mechanisms of addiction.
Hudson said composition is the main difference between CBD and THC. THC is the intoxicating effect in marijuana, mainly because of the different composition of the strain.
However, due to an increase in demand for cannabis, decreased CBD levels have decreased and while THC concentrations have increased, which has increased its famous psychoactive effects.
“Because of selective breeding and several other factors, many or most recreational strains, if not all recreational strains of cannabis have little to no non-detectable amounts of CBD,” Hudson said.
Unfortunately, CBD is incredibly useful, as it can offset the serious psychiatric effects of THC, according to Hudson’s research.
Hudson’s goal was to understand how THC causes mental health issues and how it can be prevented.
His experiment was conducted on rats. Researchers administered THC to examine the effects of the strain, and found that CBD can offset its effect. He hopes to find out exactly how this happens in further research.
Hudson said, despite some setbacks in the process, that he is hopeful about the outcome of this experiment, as he believes there will be a greater awareness about mental health effects of cannabis.
For decades, marijuana has been popularly associated with a mitigating effect on several mental health issues, like anxiety or depression. Hudson argued that science reveals a far more complicated relationship between the drug and mental health.
“I think this is a big misconception in the general population whereas a lot of people believe and under the impression that cannabis is very helpful for all different types of mental health disorders,” said Hudson.
He said he believes that it will become easier to engineer cannabis that will be able to contain controlled concentrations of THC and will offset using a greater deal of CBD.
“I do believe that with time, there will be several clinical and real world applications,” he said.
For now, Hudson is focused on continuing his research.
He wants to continue looking at the different types of psychiatric effects THC poses as well as solutions, and researching what he calls a radical new way at how we view reefer.
