REESOR NEXT PRESIDENT

Reesor rises to president with 5,500 votes in final round of ranked ballot

Matt Reesor seized the presidency in the 2020 USC elections, the only candidate surviving to the final round of the ranked ballot.

In the first round, with all candidates in, he had 2,426 voters over Victoria Barroso's 1,772. He led in every subsequent round, with his largest lead at 500 votes in the second round.

His opponents were Barroso, Aleesha Rehill and Keenen Qin, who finished in that order.

This year’s University Students' Council election is the first in years with only a president on the ticket. While Reesor ran on a platform that highlighted sustainability and sexual violence policy, he will lead the USC into an uncertain, consequential time for the government — as the only executive students have selected.

Reesor said his was "one hell of a campaign."

"I think we all drove each other forward. It’s insane, and I’m so excited to be back for another year," he said. "I’m just so excited for the year, there’s so much I want to bring in."

Turnout drops two points despite wide field

Voter turnout for the USC election saw a decline this year compared to 2019.

Of 33,631 registered voters, only 7,407 cast their ballot. This year voter turnout was 22 per cent, which is a 2.3 per cent decline of last year’s 24.3 per cent.

The sitting president, Bardia Jalayer, said he hoped for better.

“It was definitely disappointing to see the voter turnout. We’re really excited to work with Matt and we congratulate all the candidates, they all ran great campaigns," he said.

Three opponents turned away

Barroso placed second with 2,782 votes in the third round, following Reesor by just 396 votes. Barosso’s platform focused on her environmental policies and plans for inclusivity.

“I don’t know, it’s been a really crazy experience. I’m really thankful that I got a chance to do this and I got to meet all kinds of different people from different communities at Western [University]," she told the Gazette. "Obviously I’m disappointed it’s not me but I’m really excited to see what the USC does next year.”

Rehill came in third. Her platform highlighted student support and equity, focusing on student feedback and increasing representation.

She finished in the second round, ending with 1,692 votes.

“It’s great. I worked with Matt during orientation, he’s a great leader, great guy, so I’m really excited for him. It’s gonna be a great year no matter what," she said. "I think all of us were really passionate individuals ready to change the USC, so [I’m] excited to see what happens next year.”

Keenen Qin ran on a platform of seismic change to the USC, focusing primarily on inclusivity and bettering mental health support on campus.

Qin suffered a handy defeat, receiving only 761 votes and falling to last place on the ranked ballots. He was both congratulatory and critical of his opponent and winner, Matt Reesor.

“I want to congratulate Reesor. It’s unfortunate that a person of colour or a woman didn’t win.”

