‘Tis the holiday season, and with all the good food and festivities, it can be easy to lose sight of your fitness goals.
While the holidays are a great time to kick back and indulge post-exams, this simple workout routine will help you feeling fit and healthy — even if you take that extra piece of pie.
Staying active can also boost your overall well-being and help you destress after handing in a pile of final papers. So throw on your sneakers, even if the turkey is making you sleepy, and who knows, you may pick up a new hobby.
Whether you’re a kinesiology major or a fitness novice, bodyweight movements are the way to go when it comes to burning calories and staying lean and can be done from the comfort of your own home. With simple exercises and repetitions — depending on personal fitness levels — bodyweight workouts are a great way to stay active over the holiday season.
For this workout, start with the first exercise — 10-second plank — and every cycle add the next movement while repeating all the ones preceding it. Feel free to challenge yourself with a new routine each day.
Try your best to do each exercise for five to 10 seconds — depending on how you feel that day — until the whole circuit has been completed once throughout or more if you want a bigger challenge. The entire workout should take about 15 minutes to complete.
Plank
Jumping Jacks
Crunches
Push-ups
Squats
Squat Jumps
Burpees
High knees
Wall-sit
Butt Kicks
Lunges
Sit-ups
Working out isn't the only step in taking care of your body over the holiday break — or really, all the time. It’s important to stay hydrated before and after a workout so your body can function at its best, and dress in layers if you're planning to take your cardio outdoors.
The holidays are also a good time to catch up on the sleep you lost during exams and let yourself indulge a bit and destress — it is the holidays after all.
