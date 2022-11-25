There is one football game left to play at Haylor-Semotiuk Field this season, but the Mustangs will not be tying up their laces.
Western University will host the 57th Vanier Cup on Saturday — the first time the university has hosted the U Sports football championship.
The Laval University Rouge et Or will take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies after Laval defeated the Mustangs 27–20 last week in the Mitchell Bowl. Saturday will be the Rouge et Or’s 13th Vanier Cup appearance in program history and Saskatchewan’s 10th.
U SPORTS 🏈: 🟣 WESTERN HAS FALLEN 🟣 The 2021 Vanier Cup champion @WesternMustangs will not defend their title at home next Saturday as the @rougeetor win 27-20 in the Mitchell Bowl and take down the Mustangs. Laval plays the @HuskieAthletics in the Vanier Cup.#USPORTS pic.twitter.com/T0Ok0pbFKL— Richard Coffey (@_Rich_Coffey) November 19, 2022
Laval has the highest winning percentage of U Sports teams who have appeared in more than one national championship, winning 83.3 per cent of the time.
On the other end, Saskatchewan has the second lowest win percentage for teams with more than one appearance in the Vanier Cup, with 33.3 per cent after losing to Western last season.
These teams have met twice before in the national championship in 2004 and 2006, with Laval coming out victorious both times. The 2004 matchup was the lowest scoring Vanier Cup in history, with a final score of 7–1.
Here are the Gazette’s predictions for who will come out on top on Saturday.
Kieran Drover, Sports Editor: Saskatchewan Huskies 16–13
The Rouge et Or, who are built upon their high-powered passing offence, are in for a treat against one of the best playmaking secondaries hailing from the Canada West conference.
To put into perspective how good Saskatchewan’s defensive backfield is, think of this stat: Huskies cornerback Katley Joseph and defensive halfback Charlie Ringland were both named to the Canada West all-star team this season, yet neither of them were the team’s leader in interceptions.
One of the most integral keys to an upset victory is taking the ball away — something no team in U Sports did better than Saskatchewan, who recorded 16 interceptions this season.
The second key is running the football effectively. The Huskies have a two-headed running back duo that combined for 1,195 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.
There’s no denying the degree of adversity Saskatchewan will have to overcome against arguably the country’s best team in the Rouge et Or this weekend.
But if they can win the turnover battle and keep the hands and arms of Rouge et Or wide receiver Kevin Mital and quarterback Arnaud Desjardins cold by running the football, then don’t count out the Huskies who are trying to exercise last year’s Vanier Cup demons.
Miles Bolton, Sports Editor: Saskatchewan Huskies 24–21
Saskatchewan may have had a tough time against the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men last week, but they had an incredible regular season, going 7–1, putting up a division-high 35 touchdowns on the way.
In their backfield, Ryker Frank was second in Canada West, rushing for 838 yards on 152 attempts. Quarterback Mason Nyhus was first in the conference with 266 completions and 22 passing touchdowns this season.
The Huskies have three of Canada West’s top six wide receivers. What makes them so dangerous is that they’re a team that can roll with the punches and play two different styles of offence.
Plus, Laval has stayed in London, Ont. for the whole week, not having access to their familiar facilities back home.
Ryan Goodison, Sports Editor: Laval Rouge et Or 24–17
If Laval can do one thing better than any other team in the country, it’s that they can do what you can do — but better.
The Rouge et Or attacked the Mustangs' weaknesses last week, putting up an amazing game on the ground — something Western was hoping to capitalize on.
Laval head coach Glen Constantin is one of the best in the entire country, with his game plans and in-game adjustments unmatched by other teams this season.
Mital may have had a quiet game against the Mustangs last week, but the 2022 Hec Crighton trophy winner — awarded to the U Sports most valuable player — will be hungry for a bounce back game on Saturday.
Laval will go all the way, but it’ll be a tight matchup. Only one score should separate these two teams by the end of four quarters.
