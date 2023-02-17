The Mustangs men’s and women’s wrestling teams had an outstanding tournament at McMaster University this past weekend, winning four gold medals, one silver and three bronzes to claim third overall at the OUA championships.
Western University was led by first-year Trey Trotman, who claimed gold in the 57 kilogram weight class, Ontario University Athletics Male Rookie of the Year and OUA Top Male Wrestler.
"It was my team who helped me achieve this through the support and encouragement throughout the year," said Trotman.
The men won two more golds courtesy of 65 kilogram fourth-year Hassan Al-Hayawi and 82 kilogram second-year Lukas Geske. A bronze was brought home courtesy of 61 kilogram second-year Gavin Eldridge.
The women’s wrestling team also combined for four medals and were led by fourth-year Ella Doornaert who won gold in the 63 kilogram division.
Seventy-two kilogram division silver medal winner, third-year Faith Telford, was also awarded with the OUA Community Service Award, as an avid volunteer at Alzheimer’s Society of London and Middlesex.
Western’s medals were capped off with two bronzes from 53 kilogram second-year Kendall Dettloff and 76 kilogram second-year Jenna Lawrence.
“We had several great wins and it is always exciting to see athletes achieve their goals,” said head coach Scott Proctor.
The Mustangs look to carry on their success as 10 of their wrestlers will attend the U Sports championships at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alta. on Feb. 24.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest