A 39–0 loss to the U.S. Naval Academy didn’t phase the Mustangs men’s rugby team.
Coming off a devastating 36–24 loss in the Ontario University Athletics semi-final to the eventual champions, the University of Guelph Gryphons, Western University didn’t wait long to begin preparing for next season. The Mustangs travelled to Annapolis, Maryland on March 5 for an exhibition game against the Navy — the top-ranked rugby squad in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
The Mustangs arrived in Maryland a day before their showdown against the Navy. Western held multiple scrum practices, warm-up runs and drills in the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as they prepared for the tough matchup.
But the Mustangs played catch-up throughout the game against America’s best college rugby team.
Western initially held the Navy to a tight 10–0 lead through the first 24 minutes. But the game was put out of reach after Navy’s tight head prop Matthew Thibodaux scored their third try.
“We went into the game knowing it would be very challenging, knowing they would be stronger and faster,” said first-year Mustangs prop Ryan Dier. “The objective was not to quit and keep up with Navy's fast tempo. We had one goal in mind: have a clear benchmark of high calibre expectations for next season.”
Despite the hard-fought loss against the top-ranked NCAA team, the Mustangs saw the match as an essential team-building opportunity.
“[It’s] a step in the right direction,” said Dier. “Many starters never had the opportunity to be core players before the Navy game. With us practicing and having in-game reps, we are becoming more physically and mentally aware of each other.”
The team is transitioning to a younger core going into 2023-24. Many freshman players, such as Dier and first-year second-team OUA all-star Garin Schroeder, were given the opportunity to step up and start against Navy.
Schroeder reflected on the year, describing it as an “impressive top-four OUA season” and the match south of the border was “a promising opportunity to learn from the best.”
With the Mustangs’ goal of contending for the OUA championship next season, the players plan to take the summer as an opportunity to play club rugby in their hometowns, participating in bi-weekly or monthly Mustangs practices.
Western will face off against the Navy again in a home exhibition match later this summer at Alumni Field as a tune-up before their 2023-24 season begins.
