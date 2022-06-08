All four Western Mustangs selected in the 2022 CFL Draft made the cut after teams finalized their rosters this weekend following training camp and pre-season.
Defensive lineman Deionte Knight is the only Mustang drafted in 2022 who’s been added to an active roster — he’ll officially be staying with the Toronto Argonauts for the 2022 Canadian Football League season.
Defensive back Daniel Valente Jr. and linebacker Zach Lindley have been assigned to the Ottawa RedBlacks’ and Montreal Alouettes' practice squads, respectively. Valente recorded one of Ottawa’s four interceptions against Lindley’s Alouettes on Friday, but Montreal still finished with a 27–26 victory.
Look out the other way! @REDBLACKS snatch the pick 😤#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/Vviearalj5— CFL (@CFL) June 3, 2022
Offensive lineman Zack Fry also survived the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ final cutdown. He’s been added to the suspended list and will return to Western University to play in his final year of U Sports eligibility this fall.
Two recent Mustangs have been released — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut fullback Antonio Valvano and Saskatchewan cut long snapper Zach Zynomirski. Both were originally signed as undrafted free agents in 2022.
Two other Western alumni from previous CFL drafts were also released this weekend, including defensive back Jordan Beaulieu from the RedBlacks and linebacker Myles Manalo from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest