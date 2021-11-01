The Western Mustangs softball team cruised to a 12–2 win over the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees at the Ontario Intercollegiate Women’s Fastpitch Association championship game last Sunday.
The Mustangs earned their 13th gold medal and 11th consecutive OIWFA championship in the blowout victory.
“Our performance over the past few weeks has been nothing short of dominant,” said head coach Pete Lemon.
Western @uwosoftball claims their 11th consecutive #OIWFA Championship with a 12-2 win over @GeeGeesSoftball, who takes home the silver 🥇🥈— OIWFA (@OIWFA) October 24, 2021
Lemon has been a driving force behind the perennial gold medal machine since helping launch Western University’s softball program in 2002.
“All championships are awesome but this one is especially so because it was accomplished with a large group of newcomers. They brought significant talent to training camp, dealt with COVID-19 restrictions and really pushed each other to get better,” said Lemon.
Pitcher Aimee Leduc had an outstanding pair of games throughout the tournament, only allowing two runs over two games and a shutout in the team’s first matchup.
“I felt very locked in this weekend. I struggled a little bit hitting my spots early on Saturday but I got that figured out early,” said Leduc. “Going into Sunday, I felt really good, not only just myself but about the team I had behind me.”
Leduc’s mastery at the mound earned her the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.
“It really caught me off guard. It meant a lot to me [and] just makes me feel proud of how hard I've worked but I definitely wouldn't be as confident of a pitcher without having the defence that I have behind me,” said Leduc.
The team’s season was just short of perfect, losing three out of their 22 games and finishing with a .864 winning record. Those three losses all came from different teams — no school was able to defeat them twice.
All good things must come to an end as the Mustangs will bid farewell to graduating key contributors, Meg Moore and Michela Landers.
“Quality performers arrive, contribute and move on with the rest of their life. Our job is to adjust and continue to help develop champions. We have a number of quality performers ready to take on a greater role [next season],” said Lemon.
