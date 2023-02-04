After both squads reached the postseason a year ago, the Mustangs men’s and women’s hockey teams have stumbled to almost identical records. The men’s team sits at 7–10–5 while the women’s team has a 7–11–4 record.
So, what’s the problem?
The underlying statistics indicate both teams struggle to score more than other teams, but differ in that one can’t keep the puck out of their net, while the other is struggling to beat opposing goaltenders.
Both teams are facing a current two-game losing streak but still hold on to their playoff hopes.
Undisciplined and unstructured hockey
Western University’s men’s hockey team is currently sitting four points back of the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Ontario University Athletics west division.
Part of their struggles have come shorthanded — and they’ve been in that situation a lot.
The Mustangs sit in second place for penalties taken in the west division this season, with 100 recorded to date. The problem with taking so many penalties is Western’s penalty kill is working at only 75 per cent — good for last in their division.
Having allowed 84 goals against this season, this shows more than a quarter of the team’s struggles can be attributed to their shoddy powerplay and lack of discipline.
Home ice disadvantage?
In their 12 games at home this season, the Mustangs women’s hockey team has fallen to a 3–6–3 record.
Western has only mustered 12 points with home-ice advantage, enough to put them in ninth place of 12 qualified teams in the OUA. With only five games remaining in the regular season, the Mustangs are lucky to play three of those games on the road — a position where they are nearly .500 through 10 games.
Despite their upcoming “road-ice advantage,” Western is set to play the Brock University Badgers in both remaining home games. The Badgers are currently one point behind the Mustangs for the final playoff position in the OUA’s west division. The Badgers have been more effective on the road this season, with an away record of 5–4–2.
If the Mustangs intend on making a playoff push, they’ll need to have their best games at Thompson Arena all season long. If they can do so, the final playoff spot will be theirs for the taking.
What else to watch moving forward
On Friday night, Western’s men’s hockey team will match up against the last-placed University of Waterloo Warriors. The Warriors have struggled this season but they’re an opportunistic team, having the fourth-placed power play in the OUA’s west division.
The Mustangs and their dreadful penalty kill are set to be tested.
On the same night, the Mustangs women’s hockey team will square off against the Badgers in the biggest game of their season. An opposing player to watch will be Badgers third-year forward Claudia Murphy, who has 10 points this season, including six goals.
Both of those totals would be atop the Mustangs scoring leaders this season. For two of the OUA’s lowest scoring teams, it should be a defensive battle.
On Saturday night, the women’s team will travel to face the Warriors at 7 p.m., while the men’s team will play the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold at Thompson Arena at 7 p.m..
