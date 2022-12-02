We knew the Gee-Gees and Ravens were going to make the Mustangs earn every point last weekend, but who could’ve predicted Western coming home winless?
Looking back on all four games, one trend dug Western University into a deep hole each game: single-quarter collapses. In the second quarter of Friday’s game, the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees exploded for a 12–0 run, while the Mustangs women’s team struggled to shoot from the field.
The following night, the Carleton University Ravens outscored Western 12–6 in the third quarter.
On the other end, the men’s team was outscored 22–13 by Ottawa in the fourth quarter on Friday, and had a slow start which gave the Ravens a 16-point advantage after the first quarter.
Blocks and steals could be a difference-maker this week as the Mustangs take on one of the conference’s best takeaway teams — the University of Guelph Gryphons.
In the men’s division, the Gryphons are third in Ontario University Athletics, averaging 10 steals per game. Right behind them are the Mustangs, averaging 9.9.
Western fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma leads his team and is 11th in the conference in steals, averaging 2.1 per game. Guelph’s fourth-year guard Jalen Mason is tied for 13th, averaging 1.9.
The Lakehead University Thunderwolves are sixth in the OUA in blocks per game, averaging 3.8, whereas Western and Guelph fall nearly six spots below, averaging around two blocks per game.
In the women’s division, the Gryphons and Mustangs are top five teams in steals per game heading into the weekend. Guelph is in second place, averaging 13.3 per game, while Western is fourth, averaging 12.5. The Thunderwolves on the other hand are second-last in the OUA, averaging a mere 6.3 takeaways per game.
Mustangs fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure leads the conference in steals, averaging four per game.
The women’s basketball team is also one of the OUA’s best blocking teams. Western is second in the conference, averaging 3.9 per game. The Thunderwolves and Gryphons aren’t far behind, with Lakehead sixth, averaging 3.3 per game, and Guelph is seventh, averaging 3.2.
For the Mustangs, second-year forward Sarah Harvey averages 1.5 blocks per game and sits fourth in the conference. But Gryphons third-year guard Renee Armstrong — the Gryphons’ statistically-best defensive player — is only in ninth, averaging one block per game.
The last weekend of OUA basketball before the holidays awaits. For the Mustangs, continuing to rely on their top players is paramount, but they need to be more consistent and responsible to get back in the win column.
The Mustangs women’s team takes on the Lakers at 6 p.m. at Alumni Hall this evening, followed by the men’s team at 8 p.m.. Both teams will remain at home tomorrow as they welcome the Gryphons at the same times.
Editor’s note: The Lakehead University Thunderwolves’ defensive statistics for individual players are not published on the Ontario University Athletics website.
