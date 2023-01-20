The ever-so-famous Western-Queen’s rivalry is set to be renewed again this Saturday.
Although Western University’s men’s basketball team has won three consecutive games heading into the weekend, the Queen’s University Golden Gaels have the upper hand.
Here’s everything you need to know:
The Gaels’ women’s squad is second in the Ontario University Athletics standings. Alongside the first place University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, Queen’s is one of the two undefeated teams in the conference at 12–0.
The Gaels’ men’s team is first place in the OUA at 11–1. Riding a four-game winning streak, Queen’s has leapfrogged the three-time defending national champion Carleton University Ravens.
The Gaels’ matchups come on the second night of a back-to-back road trip for the Mustangs, who will play the Ontario Tech University Ridgebacks on Friday night. The Ridgebacks men’s and women’s teams are both 15th in the OUA.
Players to watch
This weekend, we’ll see a number of top 10 talents in action across the Mustangs’ four games.
In the women’s division, Western fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure is fifth in the conference in points per game, averaging 17.8. Right behind Saumure is Gaels fourth-year forward Julia Chadwick, who’s averaging 17.6 points per game. The Ridgebacks’ leading scorer is fourth-year forward Dalyssa Fleurgin, averaging 12.9 points per game.
Mustangs fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma continues to lead the men’s division in points per game, averaging 24.3. Ridgebacks’ first-year guard Jayden Coke is in sixth place, averaging 19.4 points per game. The Gaels’ leading scorer is third-year guard Cole Syllas, averaging 17.3 points per game.
The Gaels’ offensive firepower
Individual talents won’t be the only thing to watch out for as both Queen’s squads have shown a consistent offence this season.
The Gaels’ women’s team is first in the conference in scoring, averaging 78.3 points per game. The Mustangs are eighth, with an average of 69.2 points per game.
In the men’s division, Western and Queen’s are first and second in points. The Mustangs are averaging 91.2 points per game with the Gaels averaging 88.1.
Friday night a ‘warm up’ for Saturday?
On paper, both Mustangs teams should beat the Ridgebacks this weekend.
Ontario Tech’s women’s team ranks in the bottom five in the OUA for points per game, field goal percentage and rebounds. Their men’s team is also in the bottom five in points per game and field goal percentage, but 12th in rebounds.
Friday night’s games are must-win matchups for Western. Facing a statistically much worse opponent gives the men’s team an opportunity to build on their recent success, while the women’s team can get back into the win column.
The Mustangs’ women’s team plays first on Friday, with their game against the Ridgebacks set to tip off at 6 p.m. with the men’s team to follow at 8 p.m.. Saturday’s doubleheader in Kingston against the Gaels starts at the same times.
