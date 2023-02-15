As the Mustangs men’s and women’s basketball teams near the end of their regular seasons, they both stand at 10–10 and are set to play the Gryphons on Wednesday.
In an up and down season for both of Western University’s hoop squads, what stands out is how their points per game has impacted their success.
The men’s team is currently leading Ontario University Athletics in points per game, with fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma topping the conference with 23.4 points per game. The Mustangs’ high scoring margin has allowed them to stay competitive despite losing many tight games.
Statistically, the men’s team is projected to outscore the University of Guelph Gryphons on Wednesday evening. The last time the Mustangs squared off against the Gryphons was Dec. 3, 2022, where Western took the game 96–85.
The women’s team has also demonstrated strong offence in individual scoring, especially from fourth-year guard Ariane Saumure. Saumure is second in the OUA for individual points per game, with 18.8.
But the women’s team hasn’t achieved similar results in their scoring as a unit. The Mustangs are ninth in the conference in points per game, averaging 66.5.
The women’s team’s-defensive metrics are what sets them apart in the OUA, as they often make up for lost shots by preventing other teams from scoring. As a whole, the Mustangs women’s basketball team is fifth in the OUA in steals, rebounds and blocks per game.
This defensive consistency is what has kept Western in the win column, beating teams that are, on paper, better than them.
The women’s team lost to Guelph earlier this season, losing 63–54 on Dec. 3, 2022. The Gryphons are averaging more points per game and are similarly strong defensively, presenting a late-season challenge for the Mustangs.
But Western can beat Guelph if they maintain their leads in turnovers and rebounds.
The Mustangs head to Guelph, Ont. for their last regular season road game on Wednesday. The women’s team is set to tip-off at 6 p.m., with the men’s game scheduled at 8 p.m..
