The Mustangs men’s and women’s hockey teams lost all four games this past weekend, part of an eight-game losing streak for the men and a two-game skid for the women.
Hidden beneath the surface, Western University’s hockey teams have glaring problems — the men’s team struggles to keep the puck out of their net, while the women’s team can’t find the back of their opponent’s net.
Third-year starting goaltender Dylan Myskiw is ranked 24th among Ontario University Athletics goalies in goals against average, allowing 3.76 goals per game. The Mustangs style of play hasn’t been supporting strong goaltending, with most of their defencemen playing a two-way game, ending with mistakes in the defensive zone.
Western, who has the third-least penalty minutes in the OUA’s west division, has suffered 62 goals against. These numbers prove good for second-worst in their division and indicate the team’s even-strength struggles.
While the men’s team has struggled to stop the puck, the women’s team has allowed less than two goals per game, despite stumbling to a 5–7–2 record.
Their problems seem to lie on the other end of the ice.
The women’s team has only scored 17 goals in 14 games this season, in part due to their last-ranked 4.7 per cent power play in the OUA west division. In 43 power play opportunities, the Mustangs only have two goals — the same number of shorthanded goals they’ve allowed.
Both Mustangs teams have struggled to find their identity. The men’s team have not found consistency on defence and between the pipes and the women’s team is struggling to find offensive star power — with their leading scorer only having four points.
Both teams are set to enjoy a winter break before they try to turn their seasons around in the new year.
When the two teams return in the winter term, the men will match up on the road against the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Jan. 5, 2023 at 6 p.m.. The women’s team will face the University of Guelph Gryphons and Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks in a weekend doubleheader beginning Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:30 p.m..
