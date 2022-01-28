Curling Canada announced on Friday the cancellation of the 2022 U Sports curling championships due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic — the first U Sports winter championship that will not be staged.
The event was scheduled to take place in Sudbury, Ont. from March 15 to 19.
"We all know the state of the world right now and the lack of clarity about what may or may not happen for the rest of the curling season, and ultimately it was decided that for the safety of participants and volunteers that these events had to be cancelled, which is a massive disappointment,” Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada, said in a statement. “These events are run by local host committees, who also assume much of the financial risk, so with the lack of clarity about how much revenue they could generate through attendance, and the obvious concerns related to the pandemic, it was determined in consultation with the host committees that we needed to cancel this year’s events."
The 2022 Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship, @USPORTSca Championships, @CCAAsportsACSC Championships and Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship will not be staged due to restrictions and health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Details ➡ https://t.co/oXzMp6z7qo pic.twitter.com/YjNvOJ3R8e— Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) January 28, 2022
Curling Canada also cancelled the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship, the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association Championships and the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.
This is the second consecutive year the championships have been cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The last ones were played in Portage la Prairie, Man. in March 2020 — one of the final U Sports events held before the first wave of pandemic-related restrictions began.
With the winter term underway, a long list of competitions and national championships are still scheduled for the upcoming months. Ontario University Athletics announced on Jan. 21 the conference will resume all sanctioned sports programming on Feb. 9, with a return to training on Jan. 31.
But there has been no indication of how these seasons will be settled, or if more cancellations are coming.
U Sports has not released a statement on Curling Canada’s announcement. More details to follow.
