A Western study is exploring how concussions may impact sexual activity, looking to solve whether the head injury has any lasting effects in the bedroom.
Michael Robinson, a postdoctoral fellow at the Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic and a health sciences assistant professor at Western University, is a co-investigator for the study, which is currently in its pilot research stage. Robinson explained there isn’t much research or guidance available on the topic — which is how the study came to be.
“We don't know a ton about concussions yet,” said Robinson. “The problem [is] we need evidence to counsel patients, so if we have people asking us for advice, our answer right now is ‘we're not really sure.’ We typically have to default to ‘because we don't know it's okay, we're going to tell you to refrain from it.’”
Darryl Putzer, an assistant professor at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and the project’s primary investigator, initially approached Robinson a couple years ago, asking if he had any concussion guidelines for sexual activity.
When Robinson had no guidance to give, he realized there was research to be done.
“What we're trying to figure out is if we should even invest time, money into figuring this out or into developing better clinical guidelines,” Robinson said.
The pilot study consists of an anonymous survey to gather information about whether people have experienced changes in their sex lives following a concussion — what Robinson called an “interim analysis.”
The survey is open to anyone over 18 years old who has previously suffered a concussion, regardless if they are an athlete.
“It doesn't have to be a sport-related concussion,” said Robinson. “Slips, falls, things like that. Varsity athletes are obviously eligible, but we're hoping to cast the net Canada and international-wide, because it will give us a better sample to draw from.”
The study’s goal is to be able to provide guidance on concussions and sexual activity. The results will be anonymous until researchers determine whether the study is worth pursuing for a clinical trial at Fowler Kennedy.
The next stage would involve recruiting “acute” patients — individuals who have just suffered a concussion — and track their sexual functioning through standardized questionnaires and reporting.
Robinson said they’ll need hundreds of participants and the funds to pursue that level of research, as the preliminary research is low budget, resource and intensity. But he’s confident they’ll get funded if the survey results indicate changes in patients’ sexual functioning.
“Because we're crossing into [research domains] that typically aren't tapped from the sport perspective, we're pretty confident we're gonna get funding for it eventually,” he explained. “We don't want to spend research money on useless things.”
The current study stage will run until there are enough participants, but Robinson said he hopes to get enough responses by September. He noted that the researchers won’t be analyzing the data until they reach “saturation” levels, adding that 50 to 100 respondents would be the minimum threshold.
For now, it’s too early to determine whether this study is worth investing in, and Robinson doesn’t have much to report results-wise, but he’s casting his net wide.
“It's pilot research that lets us justify being big,” he said. “We want to know we actually have a research question that's founded in fact, rather than just opinion.”
