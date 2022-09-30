Coaches Dan Bechard and Matthew Waddell knew they had to delay practice as they looked across the water at Fanshawe conservation area on Sept. 17. The fog early Saturday morning had completely covered the shore.
Rowing would have to wait.
“We had some pretty big weather delays and that bled over to some organizational issues,” said Waddell. “We finished selection for most varsity boats last week and we are wrapping up tomorrow. Once our crews are established, we can begin to attack those combinations.”
The fog cleared about three hours later and Western University’s rowing team — who ran kilometres in the meantime — finally hit the water.
Third-year men’s lightweight captain Joe Coughler said the team usually starts practice at 7 a.m. on the weekends and at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays.
“Our practices are a minimum of an hour and a maximum of 150 minutes. It can be quite a long day with practice [so we have] only one on weekdays and two on the weekends,” explained Coughler.
The men's and women’s teams have combined for 13 Ontario University Athletics championships in the past 10 years. The women have been on a streak since 2013, only missing one banner due to the cancelled 2020–21 season.
Last year’s women's MVP Karissa Riley — lightweight women’s single skulls — debuted with the Canadian senior rowing team in Poznan, Poland. She will return from Europe in early October and join her Mustangs teammates for the rest of the season.
The women’s team captured two gold medals at the Canadian University Rowing Championship last year in lightweight double and lightweight four.
According to Waddell, consistency is the key to maintaining the program’s legacy going into this season.
“We want to stay steady. We need to ensure [we don’t] get too high if we’re having good early season results and make sure not to get too low in the face of challenges,” said Waddell.
“We want folks to be working hard and that's where commitment comes from. We can’t do this part-time and we need people here at practice to improve. It’s a big commitment because they have to balance everything else in their lives,” he added.
Rowing is an ultimate team sport — it depends on everyone’s combined effort and consistency to win, according Waddell. He said, despite how many top-tier varsity athletes the team has, the boat only goes at the speed of the slowest rower.
But while the rowing program has always seen success in the water, the team has also been focused in the classroom, too. The rowing team had a total of 24 Academic All-Canadians — awarded to U Sports student-athletes who maintain an 80 per cent average across their academic studies in one year — on their roster in 2021–22.
Waddell wants that number to be even higher this year.
“We want to see excellence in all areas of our student-athletes — in rowing or the classroom. We want to see folks being excellent at whatever they choose to do,” said Waddell.
This season, the women’s team will look to defend their OUA title while the men’s team aims to bounce back after finishing second last year.
Western’s season kicked off Sept. 24 at Fanshawe Lake for the Western Invitational Regatta, as the women placed first in both the 4+ and 8+ categories. The Mustangs will be travelling to Peterborough, Ont. on Saturday for the Head of the Trent competition as their season rolls on.
