The Mustangs women’s and men’s rugby teams were defeated in the OUA semi-finals, ending their 2022 season.
The women’s season came to an end on Oct. 22, after a dramatic 89–0 shutout at the hands of the Queen’s University Golden Gaels.
Queen’s went into the matchup undefeated, and carried on to win the Ontario University Athletics championship.
“Every loss is a lesson and we now have a solid blueprint for offseason planning and working towards next season,” said Western University women’s rugby head coach Josh Campbell.
The Mustangs went into the playoffs with a 4–2 record on the season, sitting third in the OUA standings. Western second-year player Jenna Lawrence placed fourth in OUA scoring for women’s rugby with 61 points.
“It’s a team sport and it’s going to be a team effort to get ready for next year,” said captain Cailyn McKay, who will be returning next year.
The Mustangs men’s rugby team also fell short in the semi-finals, having their season come to an end without a championship appearance. Western faced off against the University of Guelph Gryphons at home on Nov. 9 in the OUA semi-final playoff matchup.
The game was quickly tied 7–7 in the first quarter but the Gryphons caught fire and finished the half at 24–12.
“Nerves showed up a little bit early,” said men’s head coach Ian McLeod. “We settled down as the game went on, but a little bit too late.”
Western attempted to overcome the reigning champion’s extended lead, but the Mustangs were two tries short. Western lost the semi-final game 36–24.
Despite the early end to the season, the Mustangs began their regular season with a promising 5–1 record.
Second-year William Matthews and third-year Joel Abdel Barr were third and seventh respectively in OUA men’s rugby scoring this year.
With the Western rugby season ending, Campbell said they’re already focusing on next year.
“The rolling stone gathers no moss,” said Campbell. “We will strive to be better every day than we were the day before.”
