Western Mustangs first-year wrestler Treye Trotman finished off his rookie season by winning gold at the OUA and U Sports championships, and taking home both the OUA and U Sports male Rookie of the Year awards.
Trotman won the U Sports championship in Edmonton on Feb. 25. The first-year wrestler went 10–0 in the finals against the University of Alberta’s Talon Hird, taking the gold back home to Western University.
“I had more emotions when I won [at U Sports] than anything else,” said Trotman. “It was a pretty big tournament. My one coach, Steven [Takashi], has won U Sports. It was good to follow in his footsteps and have him in my corner when I won.”
Trotman also went undefeated in the Ontario University Athletics championship in Hamilton, Ont. two weeks before on Feb. 11, finishing with an 11–0 win in the finals over McMaster University Marauders wrestler Francesco Fortino.
He was awarded the Keegan Trophy, marking the highest ranked male wrestler in the conference and OUA wrestling’s male Rookie of the Year.
FINAL | Men's 57kg🥇 | Treye Trotman, @WesternMustangs 🥈 | Francesco Fortino, @McMasterSports 🥉 | Dechlan Papadopoulos, @tmubold💻 https://t.co/3s9ERGO5IJ / @cbcsports / @cbcgem 📊 https://t.co/zpOjkcVq4I#WeAreONE | #BannerSeason pic.twitter.com/rP9mfOtooX— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) February 11, 2023
Ten other Mustangs entered the U Sports championships alongside Trotman. Second-year Lukas Geske won gold, fourth-year Hassan Al-Hayawi won silver and second-year Patrick Salvador Guzman won bronze in their respective divisions.
