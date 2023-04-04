Five players from the Western Mustangs 2022 Yates Cup championship football team flew to Commonwealth Stadium Field House in Edmonton to participate in the Canadian Football League’s national combine from March 22 to 26.
Mustangs fourth-year offensive lineman Phil Grohovac, fifth-year running back Keon Edwards, fifth-year H-back Spencer Nichols, fifth-year receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and fifth-year defensive back Robert Panabaker participated.
The newly-expanded event featured some of the best U Sports and invited National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football players. On day two, the Mustangs participated in the 225-pound bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps and the three-cone and shuttle agility drills.
RECAP » With the 2023 #CFLCombine, presented by @neweracanada in the 📚, we look back on the week that was, as we inch closer to the #CFLDraft.#CFL pic.twitter.com/EPDBxdMn3l— CFL (@CFL) March 26, 2023
Later in the week, players participated in padded drills, including one-on-ones, pass protection plays and inside run sessions, among others to show coaches and scouts what they can do in a game.
Grohovac and Magnaye-Jones both finished in the top 10 for at least one of the day two events.
In the bench press, Grohovac had the most reps out of all combine participants with 26. The Ontario University Athletics first-team all-star finished with four more reps than Houston Christian University Huskies offensive lineman Edouard Paradis.
HAPPENING NOW: Western’s Phillip Grohovac leads the way for U SPORTS performances on the bench at the 2023 CFL National Combine 💪#ForTheNorth | #USPORTS pic.twitter.com/aj08a7LLCQ— PRSVRE (@PRSVRE_) March 23, 2023
“The combine was a very fun experience,” said Grovohac. “It’s always nice to see other great athletes from around the country and even some D1 players. It was a very professional atmosphere, and I was excited to be there.”
Magnaye-Jones came seventh in the three-cone — running as fast as possible around cones in an L-shaped pattern — at 7.01 seconds and eighth in the shuttle — running back and forth as fast as possible in a five-yard, 10-yard and five-yard pattern — with 4.21 seconds. One of the faster players on the Mustangs football team, he ran a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash.
🔥 Savaughn Magnaye-Jones 🔥The @WesternMustangs receiver showing a little something from the #CFLCombine. pic.twitter.com/fIa8MUllLN— CFL (@CFL) March 24, 2023
The OUA first-team all-star receiver had 10 reps in the bench press despite measuring just below five-foot-seven and weighing 164 pounds.
Panabaker hit 4.71 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 7.13 seconds in the three-cone and 4.28 seconds in the shuttle. The 188-pound OUA first-team all-star defensive back also earned nine feet and five eighths in the broad jump, where players jump as far as they can from a standing position. He also had a 31.50-inch vertical jump.
“As someone who strives for perfection, I wish my testing numbers played out a little better, but sometimes things don’t go as you hope on testing day,” said Panabaker. “I believe my performance in practice exemplified my football knowledge, allowing me to separate myself from others.”
After an OUA MVP season, Edwards ran a five-second flat 40-yard dash, jumped 23 inches in the vertical jump and put up 12 reps on the bench press. He did not participate in the three-cone, broad jump or shuttle events.
Nichols ran a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash, a 7.25 in the three-cone drill and a 4.50 in the shuttle agility drill.
“It was great to work one-on-one with current CFL coaches as well as competing against some of the best talents in U Sports,” said Nichols.
Despite the Mustangs’ success at the combine, some felt that they could have done better, especially during the padded drills portion of the five-day combine.
Grohovac explained he wished he had more reps in pads before the combine instead of putting much of his effort into testing well in the measurable tests on day two. He felt the football side — actual plays — was rusty in his first combine practice.
“There are always some things you wish you could do differently after, but I don’t regret the hard work that I put in to prepare for it,” Grohovac said.
Nichols explained he could have improved his footwork during pass protection drills. Though he said he was nervous at the start of the combine, his nerves finally settled during the padded practices.
He also spoke with some current CFL coaches and players at the combine and picked up some tricks to improve in the future.
“It would mean everything to me if I was drafted. This is something I've wanted since I was a little kid, and it amazes me that I'm so close to living out my football dreams,” said Nichols.
Panabaker said, as a player who is highly critical of himself, he wished that he showed off more of his ball-hawking ability, turning his pass breakups into interceptions.
Stay frosty 🥶!@westernuFB’s Robert Panabaker showing why you NEVER quit on a play…#CFLCombine pic.twitter.com/YULNoXlzEI— CFL (@CFL) March 25, 2023
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to be a professional athlete, and to get that call on draft night would be an unbelievable feeling,” said Panabaker.
“If given the opportunity to make my mark in a professional atmosphere, I would not take this for granted and would do whatever it takes to prove I deserve to be there.”
