Four Mustangs football alumni will be making the leap to professional football after being selected during the 2022 CFL draft Tuesday night.
Deionte Knight, Zack Fry, Daniel Valente Jr. and Zach Lindley were selected by four different Canadian Football League teams, with Knight also receiving National Football League invites from American teams.
Knight was the first Mustang off the board, drafted by the Toronto Argonauts in the second round with the 10th overall pick. He recently won the 2021 U Sports J.P. Metras Award, given to the top lineman in the league.
Knight led U Sports in sacks with 7.5 during his 2021 campaign, earning him attention from both CFL and NFL scouts. He appeared at the 2022 Shrine Bowl as the only Canadian university player at the event.
"You drafted the hardest-working Canadian player in this draft."- Deionte Knight pic.twitter.com/c4hudycC5d— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) May 4, 2022
The Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers invited Knight to their rookie camps during last weekend's NFL draft. Knight will be making his way to Ashburn, Va. this weekend to join the Commanders for a mini-camp.
Fry was the second Mustang selected in the draft, going 16th overall to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Fry was one of two U Sports offensive lineman invited to the College Gridiron showcase in January.
The Ottawa Redblacks selected Valente Jr. as the 31st overall pick in the fourth round. Valente's prowess on the field earned him defensive player of the game during the Mustangs 2021 Vanier Cup victory.
𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 pic.twitter.com/ErLBpUphhW— Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) May 4, 2022
The Montreal Alouettes selected Lindley in the eighth round of the draft to end the night for the Mustangs. The linebacker put up 39.5 tackles this season and was named an Ontario University Athletics second-team all-star.
The CFL season begins June 9 with Montreal travelling to the Calgary Stampeders.
