It’s rare to make it as a professional hockey player growing up in Canada.
The odds of a Canadian child making it to a professional hockey league sit at around one in 2000. It’s a distant dream to accomplish this feat at the same time and in the same place as a teammate of four years.
For former Western University Mustangs Ethan Szypula and Stephen Desrocher, reality really is stranger than fiction.
After the Ontario government’s coronavirus restrictions prevented Ontario University Athletics from resuming its normal programming schedule on time, many players from OUA hockey teams were left scrambling for a place to play out the rest of the season, in case it was unable to return.
“Personally, I couldn’t afford to take that risk [waiting to resume] again, considering the great opportunities I was presented with,” Desrocher says.
Desrocher had a host of destinations to choose from. With his pedigree as the Mustangs’ captain and a Toronto Maple Leafs sixth round pick in 2015, he was a prime target to go pro.
That didn’t mean it was an easy decision.
“Leaving my teammates was the hardest part,” Desrocher says, “but they were all so supportive and all understood the decision. It also made it easier knowing that I wasn’t the only one.”
Desrocher found a home with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, officially joining the squad after signing an American Hockey League contract with the Milwaukee Admirals and being loaned to the Everblades on Jan. 21.
It took less than a week for Desrocher to tally his first professional goal: a one-time slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle halfway through the third period.
🚨GOOOAALLL🚨The guy: @SteveDesrocherThe helpers: @Johnny_Mack14, @JJaremko5 pic.twitter.com/T1ROOMU38j— Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) January 27, 2022
That was where this story was supposed to end. When Desrocher was first interviewed for this story, he had no knowledge of Szypula’s future. As fate would have it, just six days after Desrocher found the net for the first time as a pro, the number of former Mustangs on the Everblades doubled.
“[Szypula] mentioned to me that he was talking to a couple of ECHL teams and specifically talked about Florida being one of his potential destinations, so I knew it was possible,” Desrocher says.
The Everblades announced the signing of Szypula on Feb. 2.
Szypula was a Mustang for four years. During his career at Western, he tallied 22 goals and 38 assists through 64 games.
Despite also having a plethora of opportunities to go pro, Szypula found the decision to leave the purple and white just as difficult as his teammate Desrocher.
“I was intending on [finishing the year] and pursuing my pro hockey career in September but due to the stoppages and uncertainties with our season, I was contacted by many pro teams in Europe and North America,” he explains. “It definitely was a quick transition but I couldn’t be more ready for it.”
The duo played their first game together on Feb. 12, helping the Everblades to a dramatic 2–1 overtime victory over the Orlando Solar Bears and lifting Florida to a first-place tie in the ECHL South division standings.
While the pair shifts their focus to the playoff chase, they remain thankful — not only for landing in the sunshine state together, but for their years as Mustangs that helped make their dreams possible.
“We had a great core group of guys that have been through a lot together and it didn’t make leaving any easier for me,” says Szypula. “The culture within our team was unmatched and I’m truly going to miss all the guys and the staff.”
After all the uncertainties, cancellations and negotiations with pro teams, Szypula and Desrocher have somehow found themselves together again, 20 hours south of London. For Desrocher, there’s only one explanation.
“The hockey world is a small one,” he says.
Correction (Sunday, March 6, 2022, 6:01 p.m.): This article was corrected to reflect that the ECHL is only referred to as the ECHL and no longer the East Coast Hockey League.
