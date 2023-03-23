From undersized to sharpshooter: The rise of Western basketball’s Jerric Palma

With 12 seconds left on the clock in a late-season game against Brock, Western’s men’s basketball team leads by a slim margin. In need of a big play to secure the win, they turn to fourth-year guard Jerric Palma.
Jerric receives a pass at the three-point line and lets a shot fly. The ball sails through the air and into the basket, putting Western University up by six points and sending the crowd at Alumni Hall into a frenzy.
It’s what he does best.
Jerric was the Mustangs’ best three-point shooter this season and finished seventh in Ontario University Athletics, shooting 43.7 per cent from the three-point line.
In situations like these, there isn’t a player the Mustangs trust more to hit a clutch shot than Jerric — but if you ask him, he’ll tell you no matter what quarter it is, he doesn’t put any extra pressure on himself.
It’s why he’s played an average of 28 minutes per night over the past two seasons.
“I'm not out there to rebound, I'm not out there to pass or anything like that,” Jerric says. “I'm just there to shoot and I'm happy it's paid dividends. I've been able to carve myself a role here at Western.”
But he didn’t always know what would set him apart.
Growing up, Jerric was a natural at basketball. He was faster and more agile than his peers. A multi-sport athlete in his youth, he decided to focus on basketball when he began high school.
In grade 11, Jerric’s coaches told him that if he wanted to play at the next level, his game needed an x-factor. He wasn’t jumping out of the gym and wasn’t as big or tall as some of his opponents.
And there, the problem lied — his size.
When Jerric arrived at Western, he faced the biggest challenge of his career. Barely breaking six feet tall and weighing in at 150 pounds, he was a boy playing among men.
“It's definitely a huge jump from high school to playing with men,” Jerric says. “First year was a big adjustment. All rookies have to face the big jump and the physicality change.”
He had trouble adjusting to the OUA level of play coming out of high school. Collegiate basketball exaggerated the size difference between him and those he had to face.
But something stuck out to Mustangs head coach Brad Campbell. Jerric always had a knack for shooting, and Campbell knew that skill could eliminate concerns about the guard's physical size.
“Jerric was one of the best shooters I've ever seen at the high school level,” Campbell recalls about recruiting the Richmond, B.C. native. “He's a bit of a smaller guard, but he's got some good instincts and obviously can put the ball in the hole.”
There isn’t a secret recipe. On a daily basis, Jerric has worked to perfect his shot in practice.
He made his OUA debut on Oct. 23, 2019 with a 76—73 road win over the University of Windsor Lancers. As the ninth man off the bench, he was nervous and played timid, but scored eight points in 12 minutes of action.
“I couldn't have asked for a better start to the league,” Jerric recalls. “That's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”
He worked to earn himself a spot in the Mustangs’ rotation in his rookie year, a roster he describes as “one of the best teams Western’s ever had.” Though the Mustangs fell to the eventual national champion Carleton University Ravens in the U Sports semifinals, the 2019-20 season was transformative for Jerric.
“I credit my development to that year because I got to see talent and experience I've never really had before,” Jerric says. “Two years later and [as a starter], it definitely made that transition a lot easier.”
Campbell echoes Jerric’s sentiments about his early-career adjustment. While Jerric has always been an excellent shooter, his head coach remembers physicality was a big hurdle until his jumper evolved to what it is today.
“He's one of those explosive guys that can put 10 points on you in a few possessions in a row if you're not paying attention,” Campbell says. “With Jerric, it's almost never been about his offence. His development is trying to get his defence better and his body better.”
Jerric’s rise is evident in some of his highlight-reel performances as a Mustang. His single-game career-highs in each major statistical category — 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and eight three-pointers — have all come in his third- and fourth-years at Western, an era in which he’s become a core part of the Mustangs’ starting unit.
In the locker room, Jerric demonstrates his competitiveness in his “lead by example” mindset. He isn’t the loudest guy in the room, but leads on the court through nitpicking times and hitting big shots when the team needs someone to step up.
He’s not known for giving Coach Carter-like speeches, but Jerric understands his young teammates look up to him.
“I enjoy helping mentor the rookies because I know exactly how they're feeling and what they're going through,” Jerric says. “I know exactly how to find success in this league.”
With the time he’s put in through practices and games, he's become confident playing in the OUA and U Sports. For Jerric, this past season was all about maintaining that confidence while embracing this leadership role.
No accomplishment would be possible without the support of his family, he explains. His sister, Mustangs women’s basketball first-year guard Mariella Palma, followed her older brother’s footsteps to London, continuing her own hoop career.
“Seeing her being able to make it to this level, it's amazing,” Jerric says about Mariella’s development. “I'm really happy for her and it's awesome. We get to travel together, we practice after one another.”
Jerric will be back in his Western threads this fall as he enters his fifth year, adding a valuable veteran presence to a youthful squad.
But on nights like that Feb. 11 win over the Brock University Badgers, Jerric is just focused on one thing: his feel for the game.
“As I've grown up, basketball just became more of a game of feel than a game of thought,” he explains.
“When I catch the ball, I'm not thinking about my next move. I catch the ball and I just 'feel.' I've been in so many of the same situations where it's like second nature to me. It's just ‘attack the screen’ or ‘shoot the ball.’”
