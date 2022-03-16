Gazette Madness: Our picks for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournament

It’s March Madness season, which means the eyes of sport-loving students are excited, their wallets are worried and their in-class participation and attendance grades are tanking.
This year, the Gazette is resuming its competition with the Queens’ Journal and hoping to defend its title and claim its stake in the Queens-Western rivalry.
Below are the Gazette’s 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association March Madness picks.
We won’t let you down.
Big Seeds Out Early
Kentucky Wildcats
The University of Kentucky has an excellent basketball program. But after a heartbreaking loss to the University of Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference semifinals, one has to ask — do they have the juice?
Sure, Kentucky's got Oscar Tshiebwe, the leading candidate for the John R. Wooden Award this year. But will it be enough to take on the likes of Purdue University or Gonzaga University? We think not. Kentucky will run out of steam, and the Wildcats will look like your average tabby.
Baylor Bears
The former NCAA Champions, Baylor University, have struggled as of late after a fantastic 15–0 start to the season. This regression was due to a combination of facing tougher opponents and injuries in the second half of the season. Senior big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and sophomore shooter L.J. Cryer — both major parts of last year’s run — are unlikely to play in this year’s tournament.
The Bears’ top three scorers from last year have moved on from the program, and the team simply isn’t as deep anymore. Don’t expect a repeat.
L.J. Cryer is out for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament https://t.co/76NKmGZMWa— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 16, 2022
Sleepers
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State University is always a tough out in March, and this year is no exception.
Senior guard and All-Big 12 guard Izaiah Brockington leads the way on offence for the Cyclones by averaging an efficient 17.2 points per game, and freshman Tyrese Hunter averages 10.8 to provide some secondary scoring. But Iowa State can really surprise teams on defence, where they rank 26th in the nation in points per game allowed and 22nd in opponents’ three point percentage.
If the Cyclones can stay organized on that side of the ball, there is an outside chance they can upset Louisiana State University and ride the wave to their first Sweet 16 since 2000.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Despite entering the tournament as the sixth seed in the West division and on a three-game losing streak, the University of Alabama is a squad that bracket-makers should not overlook.
While their regular season performance has taken a dip, the team didn’t undergo a great deal of turnover compared to last year’s Sweet 16 team. The Crimson Tide boast a seasoned roster, headlined by three potential NBA draft picks — Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis, and J.D. Davidson — who control one of college basketball’s most dynamic backcourts.
Expect Alabama to stick around.
Games to Watch
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Loyola Ramblers
Loyola Chicago captured attention in 2018 when Sister Jean, a die-hard Ramblers fan and now 102-year-old nun, followed the team on a magical run to the Final Four as an 11 seed.
Loyola has a wealth of experience in toppling higher seeds, which Ohio State University will be well aware of. Led by third-team All-American E.J. Liddell, the Buckeyes shoot efficiently from the floor and three-point range, ranking second in the Big Ten by field goal percentage.
If Loyola and Sister Jean once again come out confident, we could be in for a battle.
“For Sister Jean.” #WIF | #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/vtI28Tar64— Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 9, 2022
North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
As one of the most storied teams in history, the University of North Carolina has constructed a well-rounded program run by legendary coach Roy Williams. Coming off a statement win at Duke University that spoiled Coach K’s final home game, the Tar Heels come in with a full head of steam.
Marquette University is relying on a blend of young and old to propel them to victory. With two seniors and a plethora of freshmen, the Eagles are under a lot less pressure –– something that can make even the greatest of teams crack. Look out, North Carolina.
Final Four
Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue University is not a basketball school.
The Boilermakers haven’t made a Final Four since 1980, when the tournament only had 48 teams. But this year’s star-studded team is ready to make a deep run. Projected top-five pick Jaden Ivey gives them top-end talent younger generations of sports fans have never seen at Purdue.
No. 1 seed Baylor has been broken by injuries. In a tournament where one loss sends you packing, No. 2 seed Kentucky’s inconsistency is worrisome.
The path for Purdue to be the lowest ranked Final Four seed is there. They might not have the experience, but they have the firepower to make a run.
Arizona Wildcats
The University of Arizona is part of college basketball's elite, and has significant momentum coming in after defeating the UCLA Bruins in the PAC-12 Championship Game just a week ago. The Wildcats are led by Benedict Mathurin, who averages over 17 points per game on 46/37/76 shooting splits. Mathurin is supported by a strong cast that features a stunning seven players averaging at least seven points per game.
The Wildcats lost three games for a 31–3 record this season. Arizona is primed for the long tournament run if they can stay on beat.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Here we go again.
Led by seven foot unicorn and likely top-five pick Chet Holmgren and returning forward Drew Timme, Gonzaga are the odds-on championship favourite. The Bulldogs went 26–3, beginning and finishing the season atop the Associated Press Poll.
But we’ve seen the cookie crumble before.
Under longtime head coach Mark Few, the Zags have made the elite eight in four of the last six tournaments, including two finals appearances. In that timeframe, they’ve sent Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura and 2021 fifth overall pick Jalen Suggs to the NBA. Yet, they have no championships to show for it.
This year’s team will be no different. Whether they lose because their weak regular season competition doesn’t prepare them for the tournament or failure has become a mental block, we won’t believe it till we see it from Few and the Zags.
Auburn Tigers
Auburn University is coming off the heels of one of their best seasons in program history.
The Tigers only lost five times all regular season, before falling to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament. They feature a deadly quartet, including a consensus top three pick, Jabari Smith Jr., and a trio of sophomores — K.D. Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Wendell Green — who average above 11 points per game.
The Gazette expects Auburn, a school with only 11 tournament appearances to their name, to cut down the nets for the first time as this year’s March Madness champions.
Continuing to make history✔️ 27-4 record and 15-3 in the SEC✔️ 18-straight wins in the @AUJungle✔️ @SEC Regular Season Champs✔️ 1st time ranked No. 1 in the @AP_Top25 and Coaches Poll in program historyAnd now, @coachbrucepearl is the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/2CIZ6PnxZk— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 8, 2022
