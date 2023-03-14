Houston, we have a problem.
@uwogazette It's March Madness szn, so it's time for us to get hurt again. 🏀 Will you be the first person in history with a perfect bracket? Check out our tournament analysis on our website before games kick off tonight 👀 #uwo #western #westerngazette #marchmadness ♬ original sound - The Western Gazette
This year’s men’s March Madness tournament is set to host some of the best college basketball teams across the country. The 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament saw the University of Kansas Jayhawks jaywalk their way to their fourth national title.
Who’s going to take home the championship in Texas on April 3? Here are the Gazette’s takes on the 2023 tournament.
Big Seeds Out Early
Alabama Crimson Tide
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the most impressive teams on the court this season, going 35–5 and earning their first ever number one seed in program history. One has to think this is the year they make it back to the Elite Eight, which they haven’t been to since 2004.
But off the court, their season has been marred with controversy. You can only go so long before the distractions take over — and we think they’ll face this early on.
Purdue Boilermakers
They look good, we get it. Purdue University won the Big Ten regular season title and tournament, led by Toronto native and Big Ten Player of the Year Zach Edey.
But the east isn’t an easy region by any stretch of the imagination. The Boilermakers have the potential of going up against programs like the Duke University Blue Devils, University of Kentucky Wildcats and University of Tennessee Volunteers.
They’re good but won't be a match for the competition.
Zach Edey continues his dominant season by leading Purdue to the Big Ten Tournament Title.🔥 30 PTS🔥 13 REB@zach_edey @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/NOrWwlcgpR— SLAM University (@slam_university) March 12, 2023
Sleepers
Drake Bulldogs
"Everyone who doubted me is askin’ for forgiveness.”
In the famous words of Drizzy, the Drake University Bulldogs are primed for a surprising run to the Sweet Sixteen. After falling to the University of Southern California in the first round two years ago, the Bulldogs are finally ready to dance.
Led by projected National Basketball Association draft pick and sophomore shooting guard Tucker DeVries, the Bulldogs will rely on their dynamic backcourt to outscore their opponents beyond the arch.
𝗧𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗩𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 is just the second sophomore to win the Larry Bird Trophy 𝘢𝘯𝘥 Tournament MVP in @ValleyHoops history.The other? Doug McDermott (2012).#DrakeALLIN#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/NksiGe4Sb0— Drake Basketball (@DrakeBulldogsMB) March 10, 2023
Kennesaw State Owls
Entering their first March Madness tournament in team history, the Kennesaw State University Owls have nothing to lose.
After sporting a 1–28 record three years ago, the Owls turned things around on the back of junior guard Chris Youngblood, who averaged 14.7 points per game this season.
Outside of Youngblood, the Owls’ lineup doesn’t boast any superstars but the team’s passion is unmatched. In last Sunday’s ASUN championship, the Owls defeated Liberty University Flames in the dying seconds of a gutsy performance to clinch their spot in the tournament — in front of a sold-out crowd.
Games to Watch
Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Vermont Catamounts
Fresh off their Big East tournament victory and nine consecutive wins, the Marquette University Golden Eagles are flying in hot. Head coach Shaka Smart was named the Big East coach of the year and junior point guard Tyler Kolek has led the Golden Eagles on the court with 7.9 assists per game for second in the NCAA.
On the other end, the University of Vermont Catamounts haven’t lost a game since Jan. 11, going 15–0 since. Coach John Becker has led the team to seven straight America East regular season titles.
You won’t want to miss this one.
“We Are Marquette” cheers broke out right before this shot. #mubb pic.twitter.com/olbQM8aRqh— Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) March 12, 2023
Duke Blue Devils vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Is there a more anticipated game than this?
The Blue Devils have won nine straight games, including the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament this past weekend. The Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles have senior guard Max Abmas, who’s sixth in the country in points per game, averaging 22.2. Abmas was recently named the Summit League player of the year for the second time in his career.
These are two loaded rosters, scheduled to potentially play the game of the tournament.
Final Four
University of Virginia Cavaliers
This year marks the ninth time the University of Virginia Cavaliers have made it into the tournament while in their head coach Tony Bennett era. Although they’re the somewhat underdogs, mapped out to eventually face Alabama, we think this squad will defy the odds.
The team shocked the college basketball world after defeating the University of North Carolina Tar Heels 68–59 last Thursday, crushing their March Madness hopes in a season where they were ranked first overall in the preseason.
Can the Cavaliers shock the nation again? Bet on it.
University of Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky has two things in common with the High School Musical 3: Senior Year movie — arguably the best name of the Wildcats in the tournament, and a cast full of experienced seniors.
Kentucky has a stacked offensive lineup led by head coach John Calipari who has six Final Four appearances and a 2012 championship title under his belt.
Although Kentucky hasn’t had recent success, getting eliminated in the first round of last year’s tournament by the 15th divisional seed Saint Peter’s University Peacocks, they're going to be looking to turn their luck around.
University of Houston Cougars
The University of Houston Cougars are the best college basketball team right now. Coming off a 29–2 season, the Cougars are ranked number one for the 2023 campaign.
Although there are speculations about Houston being a contender for a huge upset because of their injury-ridden lineup, their best player — fourth-year guard Marcus Sasser — is projected to be ready to go for their Thursday matchup against North Kentucky University Norse.
Oh, and the national championship game is in Houston, Texas. Coincidence? We think not.
The Houston Cougars (@UHCougarMBK) have the AAC’s:-Coach of the year -Player of the year -Freshman of the year -Defensive player of the year-Sixth man of the year-Most Improved player of the year That’s just silly. pic.twitter.com/77BMu2EXZC— Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) March 8, 2023
University of Kansas Jayhawks
We aren’t in Kansas anymore.
The University of Kansas Jayhawks come into the tournament hoping for back-to-back championships. Although it’s safe to say they’ll secure a Final Four position, holding the number one seed of the west division, we don’t see a back-to-back in the future.
Kansas will go far, surely defeating opponents like the fourth-seeded University of Connecticut Huskies, but don’t expect a Golden State Warriors 2017–18 run.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest