The 2023 March Madness women’s tournament is set to tip-off this week with some of the best athletes in the country coming out to play.
@uwogazette It's March Madness szn, so it's time for us to get hurt again. 🏀 Will you be the first person in history with a perfect bracket? Check out our tournament analysis on our website before games kick off tonight 👀 #uwo #western #westerngazette #marchmadness ♬ original sound - The Western Gazette
The reigning champions at the University of South Carolina sit atop of the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament rankings. But do they have it in them to be back-to-back winners?
These are the Gazette’s picks for this year’s tournament. Will an underdog prevail, or will another top seed team take it home on April 2?
Big Seeds Out Early
Iowa Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes have an impressive 26–6 record going into the tournament — with many claiming they were snubbed from the first seed after winning the Big Ten Tournament and their last four games.
But they barely made it past both the University of Indiana Hoosiers and University of Maryland Terrapins, surviving by the skin of their teeth.
The Hawkeyes were also a second seed last year and lost to the 10th seeded Creighton University Bluejays in the second round. If their history suggests anything, they won’t be going the distance this year.
Your Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team repeats as Big Ten champions! pic.twitter.com/hAg4hEF3zx— Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) March 6, 2023
Ohio State Buckeyes
Fourth in the Big Ten regular season and runner-up in the tournament — not an impressive resume so far. Sure, they have home court advantage for the first few rounds, but will it be enough?
The Buckeyes season began to fall apart after injuries to key players like junior guard Madison Greene and senior guard Jacy Sheldon. Their depth wasn’t enough to carry them through the rest of the season and the predicted first seed team fell to fourth.
Sleepers
Georgia Bulldogs
Despite entering the tournament as a 10th seed, the University of Georgia Bulldogs have what it takes to miraculously find a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
While they don’t possess starpower, the Bulldogs lean on their depth to win games. The team’s “X-factor” will be senior guard Alisha Lewis who is sound on both ends of the court. To go along with nearly seven points per game, Lewis leads the team in assists and steals per game this season.
Fifth-year guard Diamond Battles will also be an intriguing player in this year’s tournament, with an impressive record of 14.3 points per game — best on the team.
North Carolina Tar Heels
The University of North Carolina Tar Heels women’s basketball team will be searching for their 19th appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.
So why are they a sleeper?
The team enters the tournament as the sixth seed in the Seattle 3 region, despite narrowly losing to the highly-rated Duke Blue Devils in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship — a week after defeating them by four points.
The Tar Heels are powered by a deep scoring unit that features three double-digit point-getters, including junior guard Deja Kelly, who averaged 16.2 points per game this season.
Easy as 🥧#PiDay pic.twitter.com/axEQXWJfug— UNC Women's Lacrosse (@uncwlax) March 14, 2023
Games to Watch
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Portland Pilots
Portland is another underdog team that could upset some brackets.
The University of Portland Pilots won the West Coast Conference tournament by beating Gonzaga. Their strength lies in their aggressive defence. Leading the way is junior forward Alex Fowler, the Pilots’ all-time leading scorer averaging 17.8 points per game and 5.5 boards per game.
As the higher seed, the University of Oklahoma Sooners continue their success from last season under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. They’re second in the NCAA, averaging 85.2 points per game as a team.
Pilots take the 12th seed playing vs Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/LJYQquP3aa— Portland Pilots Women's Basketball (@PortlandWBB) March 13, 2023
N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Princeton Tigers
Princeton is another solid defensive team with upset potential.
Their defence is among the country’s best, with the Tigers allowing their opponents to score just 52.8 points per game this season. A year ago, Princeton beat the University of Kentucky Wildcats, and then lost to Indiana by one point, missing out on a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
Standing in the Tigers way is the number seven seed of North Carolina State University. They’ve struggled recently, going 4–6 in their last 10 games, but the Wolfpack are no stranger to big games.
From 2017-18 to 2020-21, N.C. State made it to the Sweet Sixteen three years in a row, and advanced to the Elite Eight last year before falling to the University of Connecticut Huskies in double overtime.
Final Four
University of South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina enters the tournament as the favourites once again, sitting at the top of the rankings with their pristine 32–0 record. The team was also the top-ranked university in last year’s competition, where they defeated Connecticut 64–49 in the championship game.
Not to mention that the squad has the best defence in the nation, with their senior forward Aliyah Boston winning defensive player of the year in 2022.
Can the reigning champions do it again? Definitely.
🏆 SEC POY 🏆 SEC Defensive POY 🏆 Naismith POY🏆 Naismith Defensive POY🏆 Wade Trophy winner🏆 USBWA POY🏆 AP POY🏆 Lisa Leslie Award winner🏆 National Champion🏆 Final Four MOP🏆 Wooden Award winnerA special year for a special player 👏 @aa_boston pic.twitter.com/ayfDZUIWlw— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 4, 2022
Duke University Blue Devils
If it’s one thing the Duke University Blue Devils have in the bag, it’s their phenomenal defence.
Even though they’re seeded in the toughest division — sitting alongside Stanford Cardinal and the Hawkeyes — they’re still going to get it done and make it to the Final Four.
This year marks the university’s first time in the tournament since 2018, and now it’s their time to show they deserved to be here all along.
Louisiana State University Tigers
The Louisiana State University Tigers are hosting the first and second round of their matchups, after earning the third seed of the Greenville 2 division. The roster looks a bit different from last year’s competition with nine new players of four freshmen and five transfers entering the team.
LSU went 27–1 this year, starting off with five straight 100-point games. The Tigers are going to lean on fifth-year guard Alexis Morris, who’s been a major contributor to the squad.
University of Connecticut Huskies
The wolves are hungry.
The Huskies return to the tournament after being disappointed in the national championship in 2022 — and they want revenge. The team suffered some injuries throughout the season, having to postpone matchups due to a lack of available players.
Despite the injury bug going through the roster, the team is healthy and ready for whatever challenge the tournament hands them.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest