How performance anxiety affects student-athletes

As she tried to collect herself in the bathroom stall of Alumni Hall, Lauren Pastor realized one thing: she was not going back to volleyball practice.
She’d struggled with performance anxiety throughout her athletic career. Even before she arrived at Western University, it affected her academics and social life.
The anxiety would often hit her on the volleyball court, but she was able to manage it with therapy.
“There were a few incidents where I would have panic attacks on the court,” Pastor says. “I'd be crying, I would feel very burned out and was highly anxious about my performance and meeting a standard that I would set for myself.”
The former third-year Mustangs setter played for Team Ontario and captained Team Canada’s youth volleyball team in high school, eventually being recruited to Western’s top-ranked women’s volleyball program.
The expectations she put on herself were high.
Pastor became a captain for the Mustangs, a U Sports Academic All-Canadian, an Ontario University Athletics all-rookie team honouree and a conference second-team all-star. She was elected Mustangs Athlete Student Council president for the 2022-23 season and was previously a Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative co-lead.
She did all this while pursuing a dual degree at the Ivey Business School and in Health Sciences.
Her resume stands out among her peers, but in the middle of practice on that day in November 2022, things reached a turning point.
“I felt this wave of overwhelming pressure, sadness and emotional instability,” Pastor recalls. “I was on the verge of tears, my heart was beating fast.”
A student trainer and a teammate went to check on her, but Pastor refused to go back to the court. She sat on the sidelines for the rest of practice, eventually leaving Alumni Hall without saying a word.
Just hours later, she called her head coach, Melissa Bartlett, and the two agreed she should take a break.
Pastor was formally diagnosed with depression shortly after. She began taking medication and attending weekly therapy, before making a decision many athletes dread making: stepping away from her sport for good.
“I decided my time was up because I couldn't imagine going back into a competitive training environment again,” she says.
Her story, sadly, isn’t unique.
According to a 2019 study on psychological distress of Canadian university student-athletes, 20 per cent of participants experienced levels of anxiety and depression that met the criteria for severe mental illness, significantly higher than other students.
Natascha Wesch, an assistant professor in Western’s Faculty of Health Science, says the challenges student-athletes face, academically and athletically, contribute to overwhelming feelings.
“You've got two overlapping, highly-demanding situations that student-athletes have to balance and manage,” Wesch explains. “They don't have a choice as to ‘today I'm focusing on sport and I'm putting aside being a student,’ or ‘today I'm focusing on being a student and putting aside sport.’ Those things happen concurrently.”
Wesch, a former athlete herself, was the Mustangs women’s rugby head coach from 1994 to 2016 and runs a private practice in mental performance and mental health for athletes.
According to Wesch, everyone’s mental health fluctuates on a spectrum. While athletes can experience the same mental illnesses as the general population, other students often don’t face the same standards of performing at the highest level both inside and outside the classroom.
“Student-athletes have a lot of pressure to perform, and they need to do it,” Wesch says. “They are asked to perform on demand and they don't get a choice.”
Former Mustangs rugby and baseball player James Bull says he feels performance anxiety and time management-related stress are common among student-athletes.
Bull, a fourth-year kinesiology student, says student-athletes face increased barriers compared to normal students to maintain positive mental health. A full course load and a schedule that has up to six practices a week limits an athlete’s time to focus on school.
“[The workload] tends to lead to a huge source of stress and anxiety for students because they don't exactly know when they're going to get things done,” Bull explains. “Or, they know there's deadlines coming up that they might not be able to reach and that tends to lead to a lot of issues.”
Even National Football League cornerback Richard Sherman discussed the struggles student-athletes face — talking about his own experiences as a Stanford University student-athlete. Sherman echoed the sentiment Bull expressed about balancing a relentless schedule.
“I would love for a regular student to have a student-athlete's schedule during the season for just one quarter or one semester,” Sherman said in a press conference prior to Super Bowl 49. “Show me how you balance that. Show me how you're going to get all your work done. You get out at 7:30 [p.m.] or so, you got a test the next day, you're dead tired from practice and you still have to study just as hard as everybody else and get the same work done.”
Many student-athletes may not even see the field in their first year, or even in their entire career — something Bull says contributes to performance anxiety.
“The majority of athletes at Western only get a couple games or a couple of opportunities per year,” Bull explains. “Those opportunities and the pressure on them is heightened because of what's attached to that. If you do well, you get more playing time.”
These limited opportunities caused Bull to experience performance anxiety when he played second base on the baseball team in the 2021-22 season. He didn’t see a ton of action, putting the pressure on him to make the most of every play.
Mustangs third-year field hockey defender Nina Blagojevic says she’s had to sacrifice her social life to focus on her studies and her sport, and has seen many of her teammates do the same.
“There's a lot on your plate and sometimes it becomes too much that you don't know what to focus on,” says Blagojevic. “Sometimes, you're brought to the decision that you have to give something up and deciding what you need to give up is really difficult.”
On the field, Blagojevic explains her performance anxiety symptoms are similar to what Pastor experienced — nervousness followed by a racing heartbeat. Off the field, she says balancing the heavy schedule can be overwhelming.
“I struggle to focus on what I'm supposed to do on the field,” she says. “When I get in my own head, I just mess up really easy passes or things that I'd be able to do in ordinary circumstances. The easiest stuff becomes a lot more difficult.”
Pastor and Bull have both held roles on MASC and the Student Athlete Mental Health Initiative — groups focused on student-athlete mental wellness — during their time at Western. When the two took over SAMHI as co-leads last year, they wanted the team to focus on common problems student-athletes face.
Bull says the goal of SAMHI was to try and prevent situations like Pastor’s and keep athletes playing the sport they love.
“We'd identify a challenge, and then we'd have a speaker that could come in and talk about how to deal specifically with that challenge,” Bull says.
Though it’s tough to pinpoint the direct impact of the SAMHI, Bull is happy with the initiative’s progress and is confident that next year’s team will continue to build on what he’s done.
But Wesch says having good self-care habits like sleeping well, recovering and treating the body effectively with proper nutrition and good social connections are the most important parts of overall wellness.
“Sleep is the number one foundational recovery and rejuvenation technique that we have as human beings,” Wesch explains. “Students have very high-demanding cognitive loads and then as athletes, they have very highly demanding physical loads. You're asking the body and the mind to do a lot.”
Pastor’s recovery process has been ongoing, but she’s learned to combat her performance anxiety, on and off the court.
Her volleyball career may be behind her, but Pastor wants to encourage others to share their stories.
“If you can help one person, that makes you feel so rewarded.” Pastor says. “It makes me feel good about turning something bad that I went through into using it to help others.”
