The wait is finally over. The world’s most famous football tournament is back for another month of talent, heroics, triumph and heartbreak.
Will this be the year Messi or Ronaldo finally strike gold? Or will Waffle Country ride its stars to glory? Is it actually coming home?
Read on to find out what the Gazette’s picks are.
Out Early
France
Early is relative.
France is one of the favourites going into the tournament as the 2018 champions. With Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema out due to injury, you can bet on Kylian Mbappé to pick up the slack and show everyone why he won the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player in 2018.
But, four of the last five winners were eliminated during the group stage of the following championship. France, despite the injury to their roster, will most likely make it out of the group stage, and potentially nab a round of 16 win. Don’t expect them to make it any further: they will be out when/if they face England.
Spain
A strong roster is set up for the Spanish team with a mix of experienced veterans such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, along with younger players like Ferran Torres, Pedri and Gavi eager to represent their country.
Spain will dominate teams in the group stage, having relatively easy games against Costa Rica and Japan. A German upset, however, would likely put Spain in a position to play the strong Belgium team in the round of 16 and lose.
A recent loss of defender Jose Gaya due to injury has been a late mix up to the team's defence, with the less experienced, up-and-coming 19-year-old, Alejandro Balde taking his place. This switch-up will be a huge factor in determining how far the Spanish team will go in Qatar.
Portugal
Recent news has created doubt about how far Portugal will make it.
The team’s star player and lead scorer Cristiano Ronaldo is facing legal action from Manchester United, after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. With the lawsuit hanging over his head, Ronaldo’s performance may be affected.
Adding to the team chemistry’s disarray, many high-profile players sit on the sidelines due to injuries — an ankle injury from winger Pedro Neto and calf injury from Diogo Jota. Facing Uruguay in Group H after their defeat in the last Cup, Portugal’s uncertainties may cost them their group matches.
Sleepers
Poland
Before Poland can shock the world, they are going to have to shake up their group.
Poland’s fate rests on their biggest cannon upfront, team captain Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski has been dynamic, sitting as the World Cup qualifier’s third highest scorer, with nine goals in nine games.
Other teams can only hope his World Cup woes continue, as he has never scored on the world’s biggest stage.
Wales
The World Cup is back for Welsh fans across the globe, and after 64 long years, the dragon makes its return.
Goaltender Wayne Hennessey is a massively underrated talent, and people still won’t respect him — he’s got the ability to make the same massive saves when needed and put his country on his back. He might just steal a game or two during the group stages of the tournament.
Looking outside of the keeper, opposing teams will have to beware of forward Dan James — who, if not properly kept in check, can make you suffer with a deadly counterattack.
It’s time for Wales to make their name known across the globe as one of the best countries in football.
Games to Watch
Belgium versus Croatia
Waffle Country, let’s ride.
Few players can impact the game as much as world-class Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Arguably the best player in the World Cup, De Bruyne sees the game well and his playmaking ability will lead Belgium. Backed by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — one of the best in the world — Belgium are one of the world’s best top-heavy teams.
Standing in the way is Croatian forward Marko Livaja, who has scored 11 goals and seven assists in the Croatian Football League this season. He’s become a hometown hero and will be looking to translate his success to the global stage.
Marko Livaja 1️⃣0️⃣ | Skills, Passes & Goals ⚽️👑 pic.twitter.com/7SOC3CHa6e— . (@ElezEnjoyer) July 8, 2022
Belgium and Croatia play on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., and it’s a match you won’t want to miss.
Spain versus Germany
The World Cup curse hasn’t spared these two teams. Spain had a 2010 win and a devastating group stage finish in 2014, while Germany had a 2014 win and similar group stage exit in 2018. Spain head coach Luis Enrique is looking to the future in this World Cup, with a roster of young players headed by the only veteran from the iconic 2010 La Roja, Sergio Busquets.
Sergio Busquets with one of the most outrageous assists of all time.What vision. 🤪👀🎥 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/UmipJ2zvgW— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 23, 2022
Spain will be tough to beat with a sub-optimal German squad, missing the likes of Florian Wirtz, Marco Reus and Timo Werner, due to injury — but the open roster gives 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko the opportunity to prove his place on the squad.
Just outrageous from 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/2UkDUvsttF— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 7, 2022
The two squads kick-off 2 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Final Four
Belgium
The time is now.
After a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, the Belgians and their group of savvy veterans have unfinished business. Their team is led by captain and second-leading all-time scorer Eden Hazard. This generation of Belgian football must act before their title window closes.
Arguably their most dangerous player is striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored four goals in the last World Cup and was awarded the tournament’s bronze boot award.
Brazil
After being drubbed by Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup, the Brazilian faithful have been waiting for the opportunity to reclaim football’s most historic prize.
With this year’s dynamic offensive unit led by superstar winger Neymar Jr., the Brazil international team is undoubtedly one of the tournament favourites.
This Brazil team is more than its exciting group of young forwards, with all-world goalkeeper Alisson Becker in net and steady defender Marquinhos by his side. The Brazilians could be in line for their world-leading sixth World Cup title.
Green and yellow, dance on.
Next week Thursday we land🙏🏾🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/SbmXMDJatY— Luchio🇧🇷 (@Luch1MA) November 16, 2022
Argentina
2021 Copa America champions. Thirty-six game unbeaten streak. Lionel Messi.
They’ve got to win it all, right? Or at least reach the final four.
Argentina is entering the World Cup tournament hot, winning 36 consecutive matches. The squad also just won their first ever Copa América last year.
Messi has never won a World Cup and, with this possibly his last, Argentina will want this more than ever. There’s never been a better year for Argentina to win it — and they just might.
England
It’s coming home.
England was a top contender at the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 Euros, finishing fourth and second, respectively. Many of their superstars like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford are healthy, and the team is also filled with youngsters like Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Mason Mount.
Gareth Southgate is also one of the most influential coaches in England’s recent history, playing “Gazball”: a possession-heavy style of football, with most games ending with only one or two goals scored. England has been proven to beat some of the top teams in the world with Gazball — if they stick to what they know, they’ll go far.
