Mustangs triple jumper Kenneth West won gold and shattered the U Sports triple jump record at the national championships in Saskatoon, SK on March 11.
West jumped 16.24 metres, breaking the previous U Sports triple jump record of 15.81 by 43 centimetres — a number that stood for 10 years after former University of Sherbrooke student-athlete Olivier Huet set it in 2013.
🚨 @WesternMustangs Kenneth West wins 🥇 in Saskatoon with record-breaking jump of 16.24m.🎥 courtesy of Kenneth West#RunWithUs #WesternMustangs #PurpleAndProud pic.twitter.com/gzxqQmh2xI— Mason Lyn (@masonBlyn) March 22, 2023
West broke the record on his first attempt in the event, beating his personal best by over 80 centimetres.
“I don't want to sound cocky, but I knew it was pretty close already,” said West. “I knew I had to keep on working out and then, who knows? Eventually, it would come right, but I didn't expect this to happen in my second year of competition. It's an honour to be on top of there — part of the history books.”
West also competed in long jump the day before, placing fourth. Western University’s track and field team finished with team silver medals by the end of the championships.
West’s gold medal came off the heels of him breaking the Mustangs record and winning a silver medal in triple jump at the Ontario University Athletics championship in February.
On the surface, it seemed everything went right for the third-year Science student this season. But the truth is, this wasn’t an easy year for him.
West sprained his left ankle in September 2022 playing intramural volleyball and was ruled out for five weeks — making him inactive during the track and field preseason. While the injury hampered his opportunity to train with the rest of his teammates, West still prepared for the season with a series of non-strenuous exercises.
That’s when disaster stuck again.
West suffered another injury, this time to a ligament in his right foot — he couldn’t even jump. But neither injury stopped him from keeping his spirits high.
“I've always been a pretty optimistic person,” said West. “I know that things may not always go your way.”
Caroline Ehrhardt, Mustangs horizontal jump coach and U Sports women’s triple jump record-holder, tipped her cap to West’s positive attitude.
“That injury definitely made things very challenging for us, but Kenneth was extremely adaptable,” said Ehrhardt. “He was honestly just happy to do anything, even if it was Plan A, B, C, D — he didn't care, he was just happy to be doing something.”
West’s luck changed when he was healthy enough to be cleared to participate in two track and field meets before the OUA championship.
At these meets, West learned to adapt to his injuries.
“I was able to learn a lot about my foot and how to work with it.”
From there, West was ready to compete at the OUA championships in Windsor, Ont., where he won the silver and set a triple jump Mustangs record.
FINAL | Men's Triple Jump🥇 | Femi Akinduro, @Varsity_Blues | 15.60 🚨🥈 | Kenneth West, @WesternMustangs | 15.42🥉 | Owen MacNeill, @WindsorLancers | 14.80🚨 #OUA RECORD💻 https://t.co/3s9ERGO5IJ / @cbcsports / @cbcgem📊 https://t.co/ZfAJ9KH6yu#WeAreONE | #BannerSeason pic.twitter.com/4vqB7myul8— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) February 25, 2023
Two weeks later, he would shatter the decade-long record — a long time in the making, according to West and Ehrhardt. His coach is convinced he has unfinished business.
“It's pretty scary to me to think about what this kid can do when he's actually able to triple jump in practice,” Ehrhardt said. “We got to a point where we were just doing the bare minimum throughout the week, in terms of sprinting and weightlifting, and doing hops on his opposite side.”
“I don't think that this was the last time the U Sports record will be broken by him. That's for sure.”
While West plans to write his MCAT exam to qualify for medical school, he hopes to continue his athletic career and qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games to represent Canada in Santiago, Chile.
Looking ahead to next season, he has a central goal in mind.
“I just honestly want to push that U Sports record as far as I can.”
