In what may have been the Mustangs’ men’s basketball team’s most dramatic game of the season, some late heroics from their veteran players put them over the top to beat the Badgers 95–91 on Saturday.
Unlike many of their other games, in which Western University had struggled early on, Saturday’s victory over the Brock University Badgers came from a complete effort around the court.
Western had two late three-pointers from fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma and fourth-year guard Jerric Palma. Palma, who hit his three with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, gave his team a six-point lead to put the game out of reach for the beat-up Badgers.
Brock currently leads the Ontario University Athletics central division with a 15–5 record, entering Saturday’s game coming off a 88–75 loss to the University of Windsor Lancers on Friday. Mustangs head coach Brad Campbell said his team needed to be ready to face the “best team and best game.”
Campbell described Saturday’s win as “classic OUA basketball,” a great benchmark for the Mustangs with the playoffs around the corner.
“I had the feeling it was one of those games where we weren't getting as many stops as we needed at the end, and we were gonna have to hit a big shot,” said Campbell. “Jerric was that guy who hit that big shot, and Aryan had a deep bomb a little bit earlier too.”
Palma, who scored 24 points and drained four of his nine attempts from the three-point line, remained humble when he discussed his clutch three, reiterating the win was a “team effort.”
“I just happened to be at the right place, right time,” Palma said. “I hit that shot, I'm amped about it, but like I said, it was a team effort from everyone.”
Palma echoed his coach’s comments on the team’s defensive rebounding, adding that the team is all about fine-tuning their game this late in the season.
“[It’s the] last week of practice, so we should be touching on rebounding — that's something we need to work on,” Palma said. “Just our team cohesiveness. We have the X's and O's at this point. It's just about the energy and effort out of the gates.”
The Mustangs started out strong, outscoring Brock 23–21 and 28–20 in the first and second quarters, respectively. Though the Badgers outscored Western in the second half, the home team prevailed because of their clutch shooting and improved defensive rebounding.
Rebounding has been a struggle for the Mustangs this season, but they kept pace with the Badgers Saturday, getting out-boarded 26–25 defensively. Brock is third in the OUA, averaging 29.1 defensive boards per game, while Western is 13th, averaging 25.2 per game.
“One issue we've had is our defensive rebounding,” Campbell said. “[Brock] is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, and we matched that enough tonight to help us win.”
Leading Western in scoring Saturday was Sharma, who banked in 25 points. He also put up a team-high eight rebounds.
Sharma attributed the win to a good week of preparation and keeping up intensity, something he said the Mustangs need to keep up through the last week of the regular season.
“We knew they were going to be a physical team,” Sharma said. “We had a couple of good practices getting ready for that, and we were able to execute today. [There’s] only one more week of regular season play. We got to be at our best come playoffs and we got to use this week to get ready for that.”
Saturday night's win winds down the Mustangs season, with playoffs nearing. But Campbell said the game displayed the season's narrative.
“It could be our signature win,” Campbell said.
The Mustangs will travel to Guelph, Ont. on Wednesday to take on the University of Guelph Gryphons, who are fourth in the OUA west with a 9–11 record — one spot behind the Mustangs. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. in what will be Western’s final road game of the regular season.
