The University Tennis Centre hosted the first annual Mike Richards Memorial Singles Tournament kickoff on Wednesday night, announcing an endowment scholarship in honour of the late Western Mustangs women’s tennis coach Michael Richards. The annual scholarship provides Western’s women’s tennis team the opportunity to receive a grant in his memory.
Richards, a 15-year Mustangs head coach, died at the age of 50 last summer following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer. The tournament kickoff featured a lineup of speeches, including Mustangs women’s tennis alumna and interim co-coach Chantal Forristal.
“It was an honour to speak at an event about someone so instrumental in my development, not just as a tennis player but a person,” said Forristal. “Mike was so generous with the time and energy he put into coaching the tennis team. His family and friends establishing this fund will carry on Mike’s support for the women’s tennis team indefinitely.”
Forristal had partnered with Maciek Gebczynski to co-coach the team after Richards’ sudden passing.
Richards’ tenure with the team began in 2006, continuing into the 2019-20 season. He was also the owner, operator and head pro of the UTC located on Western University’s campus.
“Winning the Ontario University Athletics finals for the first time in 2012 was very special,” said Forristal. “The moment we won, he was the first on the court celebrating and smiling from ear to ear. He was always full of smiles and laughter.”
#Richards left a memorable mark on the Mustangs community, winning four OUA championships between 2012 and 2018. He was awarded the OUA women’s tennis Coach of the Year award four times.
Richards was formerly ranked a top junior tennis player in Ontario and the 1987 Canadian Juniors Boys Under-18 National Doubles champion. He went on to play at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where he was awarded a tennis scholarship.
“I want people to remember Mike’s big heart and big laugh,” Forristal said. “As a coach [of mine for nine years], I will always remember how he acted as a parent to all the women on the team living away from home for the first time. As a friend, I will remember him as the life of the party. You could always count on him to tell a good story and get people smiling.”
The Mike Richards Tennis Fund is open for donations that will be contributed to the women’s tennis team to carry on his legacy.
