“Next shot” was the Mustangs women’s golf team’s motto at the OUA golf championship last weekend. That motto was strong enough to push Western to two podium finishes, as fifth-year Rylie Grogan got gold and the women’s golf team won silver.
Grogan brought home gold to Western University for the second consecutive year, winning the individual Ontario University Athletics gold medal and Judy McCrae Trophy.
Facing the challenge of being down a player, Grogan said the team motto helped the Mustangs focus on what was in front of them and not dwell on the past.
“We went in with low expectations and [were] determined to prove we are fierce competitors,” Grogan said. “I’d say [my teammates] and I proved that given our [second] place finish and still being in the hunt after 27 holes for first place.”
Grogan shot an 80 in the second round on her way to a two-stroke victory. She finished at plus nine after holding a one-stroke lead through the first round.
“During the first round, my swing felt great. Things seemed to come together and my recovery shots [were] what kept me in the hunt,” said Grogan. “My driver proved to be the best club in my bag for the weekend and I felt confident with scoring irons in my hand.”
Grogan praised her second-year teammates Lexie McKay and Ciara Tully-Cornic for their effort in the Mustangs’ silver medal finish.
Incredible on the ice, glorious on the greens!@CURavens Parker Aucoin (🏒), @WesternMustangs Rylie Grogan (⛳️), and @McMasterSports Nicolas Dessureault named #OUA athletes of the week, fueled by Milk2Go Sport! #WeAreONE | #OUAAOTW— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) October 17, 2022
McKay shot a second-round 75 following an 82 in the first round. In her first OUA championship, Tully-Cornic shot an 84 in the first round and an 87 in the second round.
“Lexi’s low round of 75 on Sunday is [a] testament to her determination, grit and team play,” Grogan said. “It was Ciara’s first OUA championship and she managed to battle through nerves and held her own out on the course.”
The wind and tough greens in Ottawa, Ont. proved difficult for many golfers in the championship, according to Grogan.
“It was 13 or 14 degrees and the wind was a huge factor,” Grogan said. “At times, the wind was playing two clubs. The course was in good shape and the greens were playing extremely tough with many three putts out there for the golfers.”
Western’s championship weekend performance was just the latest highlight in a memorable season. Grogan said that the team bonded quickly this season on their way to consistent podium finishes.
