The Western Mustangs men’s basketball season was cut short after a first-round exit in the Ontario University Athletics playoffs. They fell to the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 103–72 on March 16.
The Golden Hawks had a 23-point lead at the end of the first half and put up eight more points than the Mustangs in the final quarters to end the Mustangs’ season.
“Laurier was victorious against us because we didn’t come out with the energy, focus and intensity that we needed to,” said fourth-year forward Aryan Sharma.
The Golden Hawks dominated in points in paint, scoring 42 to the Mustangs’ 16. Western could not match Laurier’s second-chance points, scoring only six in the game.
“The game was like our entire second half of the season,” said head coach Brad Campbell. “We were missing players and playing several who were not right due to injury.”
Mustangs fifth-year veteran and team leader Omar Shiddo put up 31 points and remained perfect in free throws, sinking four.
Western finished fifth in the OUA West division with a .467 win percentage. The Mustangs had a positive point differential of 13 despite the losing record.
Western won six of their seven home games but lost seven of their eight games on the road.
The coronavirus pandemic played a significant role during the season. COVID-19 health and safety protocols prevented large gatherings including team practices throughout the season. Concerns regarding the Omicron variant suspended competition indefinitely in January and lasted until the OUA’s return-to-play on Feb. 9.
“The season was disappointing and very abnormal. We never really seemed to find our footing,” said Campbell. “Injuries and an incredible amount of player practices missed over the year didn't allow us to create a solid foundation and build throughout the season.”
Mustangs veterans Anthony Zrvnar, Aaron Tennant, Isaiah Familia and Western’s all-time leading scorer, Shiddo, are all graduating this year.
