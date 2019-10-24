The Mustangs men’s soccer team finished their regular season with a tough 1-0 loss at home to the Lions last Friday night.
Despite the loss, the Mustangs squad is heading into playoffs with a 6-6-2 record.
York University entered the game as the top seed in the Ontario University Athletics' West Division.
The Lions have thrived on a defensively-sound midfield and an attack led by their incredibly talented number nine, Christopher Jacovou. Through 14 regular season games, they led the league in goals both allowed and scored.
The first half came and went uneventfully, with the Mustangs and Lions sharing equal possession. Western University’s stalwart first-half defensive performance helped the team keep York’s Jacovou under wraps — an impressive feat, given how Jacovou entered play tied for 4th in the OUA for goals.
On the other end of the pitch however, Western’s offence was as cold as the freezing weather, unable to register a single shot on goal during the first half.
Mustangs goalkeeper, Kody Thomson, was the story of the first half. The fifth-year player put together an incredible performance, turning away York's relentless attack to keep the game scoreless.
In the second half, poor spacing and transition by Western allowed Jacovou to put the Lions ahead after 65 minutes — a lead York held to the end.
Tensions flared in the 76th minute when a late tackle against Jacovou forced him off the pitch due to injury, resulting in a shouting match between York and officials.
Not disturbed by the cold weather, Western managed to play with great fire and intensity during the waning moments of the game, but it was a matter of too little, too late.
While the result was disheartening, the Mustangs still managed to qualify for playoffs on the back of their impressive season-ending stretch, with Western slated to face off against a historically challenging McMaster University side on Wednesday.
Mustangs coach Parker Seymour believes that the consistency demonstrated by the Mustangs in the latter half of the season is a great sign going into the playoffs.
“This regular season had a lot of ups and downs, but the most important thing is how towards the end, we've turned a new page in the sense that our performances have become consistently strong,” said Seymour. “I think we're in a very good spot and it's mostly now about us focusing on ourselves and adding onto the things we've done really well.”
Seymour was clear about what the Mustangs needed to improve upon, but believes only minor adjustments to be in order.
“We need to focus on staying connected and focused for 90 minutes and one slip-up like not being in the right position at the right time can cost you a goal and I think that's what happened tonight. But overall, the defensive effort was still very strong.”
The Mustangs will get set for their first playoff game, taking on the McMaster Marauders in Hamilton at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest