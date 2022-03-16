The Mustangs men's squash team tore down the University of Toronto Varsity Blues 5–2 en route to their 38th consecutive Ontario University Athletics championship. The women’s team also had a podium finish, taking home bronze.
Western University’s Taylor Carrick, Antonio Mendes, William Kuhn, Akasham Rajagopaul and Doug Kosciukiewicz all put up three points against the Varsity Blues to give the Mustangs a 5–0 series lead.
Toronto won the last two matches but it wasn’t enough to keep the trophy away from the reigning champions. The men’s team hasn't lost an OUA championship since 1983.
The Mustangs finished with a 26–2 record after sweeping both the University of Guelph Gryphons and the Queen’s University Golden Gaels on the first day of the tournament.
On the women’s side, Western lost to Queen’s in the semifinals, sending them to the bronze medal game to battle Toronto. The Varsity Blues were no match for the Mustangs, as the purple and white cruised to a third place finish with a 5–2 victory.
Alessia Farris, Zane Gaskin, Eve Pehleman, Anvita Dias and Pujita Verma came through for the Mustangs in an overall score of 17–8.
Western won three of their five matchups during the weekend tournament, defeating the McMaster University Marauders and Guelph before taking on Toronto.
