After 17 months of waiting, student-athletes, coaches and Mustangs Athletics staff are coming back with a bang.
Ontario University Athletics has outlined health and safety protocols throughout their Return to Play plan, ensuring that student-athletes will get an opportunity to display their athletic talents this upcoming season.
The 2021-22 Mustangs season features many must-watch competitions from the traditional Homecoming game to infamous rivalries with top OUA schools.
Get a pen ready to start marking your calendars, Mustangs.
Men’s football kicks off the OUA season in a revenge game against the McMaster University Marauders on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.
Western University's first sports event since March 2020 will feature a 2019 Yates Cup rematch on the new TD Stadium turf.
The last time these two teams touched the field together, the Marauders stunned the undefeated Mustangs with a 29–15 win, ending their season. This historic game will commence their 92nd season, vying to continue their five consecutive seasons atop the OUA rankings and their storied legacy.
Women’s soccer commences Homecoming weekend, hosting the Brock Badgers on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.
Did you know Western’s annual Homecoming has been moved up this year to the Sept. 24 weekend? The event has notoriously been held in mid-October for the past four years in an attempt to deter students from partying, but the university announced its new date earlier this year.
This Homecoming matchup will begin the women’s soccer season but will also be the first event at Mustangs Field. The men’s soccer team will touch the field later in the day at 8:15 p.m. for their home opener against the Badgers.
Homecoming football game face-off against the Guelph University Gryphons watch party on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Although the Mustangs football team will not be playing on home turf the Saturday of Homecoming 2021, Western will be hosting a watch party for students and alumni to join. The livestream will feature the matchup against the Gryphons at Guelph’s Alumni Stadium as well as other upcoming activities yet to be announced.
The Homecoming weekend will also include season-openers for the men’s rugby and field hockey teams. Mustangs women’s rugby is set to be the first team to play on Alumni Field since the shutdown, taking on the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.
Men’s soccer closes their regular season in Windsor on Oct. 31 at 4:15 p.m.
Grab your ghouls, goblins and mini candy-bars to watch this Halloween afternoon matchup.
It will be the last time the men’s soccer team hits the pitch during their regular season and will follow the women’s game as they finish their shortened regular season at 2 p.m. in Windsor.
Alumni Hall’s first game back to the court on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
The first game at Alumni Hall during the 2021-22 season will see the women’s basketball team hosting the Algoma Thunderhawks.
Friday, Nov. 5 – the final day of fall reading week – also happens to feature several other Mustangs season openers: the Waterloo Warriors will host the Mustangs men’s volleyball team at 7 p.m. while the men’s basketball team takes on the Thunderhawks at 8 p.m. in Alumni Hall.
Men’s hockey battles the Sir Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
The men’s hockey team will open their season by hosting the Golden Hawks at Thompson Arena. This matchup marks the first game back at the rink since the last Mustangs home game of the 2019-20 season on Feb. 29, 2020.
Watch these two teams face off to find out which shade of purple will take an early advantage in the season.
OUA Swimming Championships from Feb. 21 to 22
After a golden summer of Olympic swimming by Londoner Maggie Mac Neil and OUA alumna Kylie Masse, Mustangs fans will finally get to see their own student-athletes compete for the podium. This championship weekend event is set to take place in Quebec City, Que. at Laval University.
Women’s hockey faces off against Windsor in the last regular-season matchup on Mar. 5 at 4 p.m.
In the final regular-season game for all of Mustangs Athletics, the Windsor Lancers will host the women’s hockey team. This afternoon matchup will finish the shortened regular season as the winter term teams may be preparing for the playoffs.
If this game rolls around and you haven’t had the chance to watch any Mustangs competitions this season, this is definitely a can’t-miss event.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest