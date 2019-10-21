Men's tennis winners 2019

After a season of uncertainty, the Mustang men’s tennis defended their OUA title for the second year in a row. 

After cleaning up Waterloo University, and swiping away the University of Toronto, the Mustangs retook gold — and the Ontario University Athletics Player of the Year. 

Behind Toronto and Waterloo, the Mustangs ranked third heading into the tournament. 

“I guess the low was that we had sort of a defeated lineup in the regular season,” said head coach Anthony Glavanic. “We were missing our number one and number two players during the regular season game against Waterloo, that made us lose to them.” 

The loss dropped them to third, but by the time OUAs rolled around, the Mustangs' line-up was back to up full throttle and ready to compete. 

The Mustangs, as the third-ranked team in the league, had to play in preliminary round for their spot in the semi-final. After an undefeated season in the OUA last year, this was new to the team. 

This didn’t faze them: the Mustangs handily won their first match of the tournament against the Brock University Badgers and soared to the semi-finals. 

In the semi-finals, the Mustangs took on the Waterloo Warriors, who beat Western 5–2 earlier this year. 

But instead of shying away, the Mustangs were hungry for victory and a chance at redemption. 

They decisively defeated the Warriors 6-1, easily earning the doubles point and concluding all the winning singles matches within two sets. 

At the gold metal match, the Mustangs hunkered down for Toronto. 

“The Toronto match we knew would be tough,” said Glavanic. “They’re always a team that could beat us.” 

Kicking off the championship with the doubles matches, it seemed for a while that Western was losing grip on the doubles point. 

“On one match we were winning and two others we were losing 5-1 and 5-2, it looked like we were going to loose the doubles point,” said Glavanic. “My number one and number two doubles team reversed it. They won it.” 

In collegiate tennis, the doubles point is especially important because, going into the singles round, the team that won it only needs to win three singles.

After winning the doubles point, the Mustangs went into the singles matches with high spirits.

At singles court number one, Western’s Alex Day won straight sets to solidify the Mustangs' second point.

Day rarely lost a match in regular season and went undefeated the whole tournament. In light of his stellar performances, Day was recognized as OUA player of the year. 

Another impressive performance came from the second singles player, Matthew Oliver, who beat Toronto’s Brett Stinson after several gruelling sets. 

Western would go on to capture two more singles victories, leaving the final score at 5-2 for the Mustangs. 

Though this did technically upset the rankings, Western was highly confident in their ability to regain the championship title.  

"The other players all knew and the coaches all knew that if we play our best, we are going to win,” said Glavanic.

Correction (Oct. 21, 4:02 p.m.): this article has been updated to reflect that Waterloo beat Western 5-2 in one match, not that they held a 5-2 record against them overall.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Rules

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Defamation. No comments that appear to be defamatory, derogatory or libelous.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Comments are approved manually and may take some time to show up on the site. All comments, as long as they follow the rules above, will be approved. We encourage all viewpoints and positive discussion.

Load comments