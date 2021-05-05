Only one Western Mustang was selected in last night’s 2021 Canadian Football League draft.
Myles Manalo became “Mr. Irrelevant” — the coveted title given to the last player selected in a professional sports draft — when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats called his name for the final pick of the night.
Hamilton selected Manalo as the 54th overall pick. The middle linebacker led the Mustangs football team in tackles during the 2019 season — the last time Western University touched the field for a game.
With our final selection in the 2021 #CFLDraft the #Ticats are proud to welcome Burlington native and @WesternMustangs LB, Myles Manalo! pic.twitter.com/G2zGO5n83k— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 5, 2021
The sixth-rounder was the only Mustang invited to the virtual CFL National Combine. Throughout the event, Manalo put up 16 reps of 225 pounds during the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds.
The CFL shortened this year’s draft from eight to six rounds and featured a new snake format — a popular staple in fantasy league drafts. The drafting approach uses a “snake formation” with the team holding the first round’s last pick, also having the second round’s first pick.
The CFL made the adjustment to suit the rankings of the randomized draft order as a result of the cancelled 2020 season.
The league also postponed their regular season to Aug. 5 and shortened it to 14 games, but they have not announced the full revised schedule.
Although players and fans can’t circle dates on their calendars just yet, they can keep their itineraries open for Dec. 12 — the rescheduled date of the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont..
