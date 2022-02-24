It’s not every year you see a Mustangs student-athlete compete in a National Football League stadium in front of scouts from every team. Defensive end Deionte Knight made sure to make the most of it.
Knight flew to Las Vegas to participate in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 3. The Shrine Bowl invites the best college players from across North America — mostly from the National Collegiate Athletic Association — for an exhibition game to raise awareness and funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children organization.
Knight had to change up his game since he was playing American rules and, for the first time, play three-tech — in which the defensive linemen are positioned to the outside of the offensive guard.
“I was happy to represent the best school in the world and make a bunch of folks back home proud,” said Knight.
Canadian Deionte Knight looking right at home during the first day of @ShrineBowl practices… 👀💪😤#CFL #NFL #ShrineBowl #USports pic.twitter.com/bmKKB5Carh— 3DownNation (@3DownNation) January 30, 2022
The event is the largest all-star college football game in the United States with over 300 NFL scouts in attendance — Knight was the only player invited from a Canadian university. The fourth-year Western University varsity athlete played for the East team under head coach D’Anton Lynn, a former NFL player and current Baltimore Ravens defensive back coach.
“I got to learn all the ins and outs from the pros. It was a really special learning process that I’ll never forget,” Knight said.
Despite most U Sports players aiming to play in the Canadian Football League, he has his eyes set a little higher — the NFL draft.
“It would be really special,” said Knight. “After talking to a few NFL teams down there and hearing that some were interested in me, it’s certainly a possibility now. It depends on the numbers I put up during Pro Day and the NFL combine and what I do in these next few months.”
Knight has won two Yates Cups and a Vanier Cup since 2018, most recently winning the national championship this past season. Knight also received the J.P. Metras Award for the most outstanding lineman and the Ontario University Athletics lineman of the year award, recording 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his senior year campaign.
🏈🏆 Trophée J.P. Metras Trophy: Outstanding lineman/Joueur de ligne par excellence.Deionte Knight, @WesternMustangs.#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/Huupw1ju78— U SPORTS Football (@USPORTS_FB) December 3, 2021
The #OUA lineman of the year does lineman of the year things, as Deionte Knight pounces on the fumble for the @WesternMustangs!#WeAreONE | #YatesCup | #WESvsQUE pic.twitter.com/tA1U2y7B9m— Ontario University Athletics (@OUAsport) November 20, 2021
His defensive prowess secured his position as the projected seventh-overall pick in the upcoming CFL draft in May.
Looking ahead to a potential professional career, Knight said there were many lessons he was taught at Western that he plans to carry on to the next level — especially the workhorse focus he gained over his four years.
“Nothing is possible without hard work and dedication. You need to be 100 per cent focused every day to accomplish your goals,” he said.
His all-star career as a Mustang may soon be ending, but the memories with his teammates and his impact on the team will never be forgotten.
The connections he built on and off the gridiron have readied him for whatever comes next.
“I had an amazing support system and loving family. Without the support from my coaches and teammates, it wouldn’t have been possible,” he said.
