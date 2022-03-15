The Western Mustangs women’s basketball team defeated the University of Guelph Gryphons in a 91–83 overtime win, while the men closed out a 104–95 win during senior’s night at Alumni Hall.
First-year Madalyn Picton banked in a three pointer with 50 seconds left in regulation to send the Western University Mustangs to overtime. She also hit two clutch free throws in the final minute to put the game out of reach for the Gryphons.
The team’s record now sits at 13–2 as they head into the Ontario University Athletics playoffs with a bye. Second-year Skye Barbato attributed the team’s recent success to their consistency.
She felt that, “keeping the energy up and taking advantage of the momentum” have been the keys all season long.
Western will tip-off against the University of Windsor Lancers or Guelph again in the OUA West semifinals.
The men’s basketball team were also able to outscore the Gryphons in a must-win matchup, pushing the Mustangs into the postseason.
Fifth-year Omar Shiddo led the way with 35 points and five steals, along with six rebounds and a team-high six assists. Shiddo’s 19 free throws contributed offensively to Western’s crucial win.
“We knew we didn’t want to end our season on this note,” said Shiddo. “For us seniors, we wanted to go out, empty the clip, have no more energy left and get the [win].”
The Mustangs will now play against the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Waterloo.
“It’s going to be a hostile environment and it’s going to be very difficult,” said head coach Brad Campbell. “[We are] in that situation of one and done, and things can happen in a one game scenario. We think we have enough offense and if we can clean up some things defensively then hopefully we can have a chance.”
Saturday night’s matchup was senior’s night, with the Mustangs celebrating the 16 seniors across both teams.
Ashley Wheeler is a former Gryphons winger, spending five years on the Guelph team.
“Playing against Guelph made [the final game of the regular season] even more special,” said Wheeler. “Especially sharing seniors' night with them.”
