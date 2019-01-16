Only two weeks into 2019, the Western Mustangs men's basketball team is technically undefeated this year, as they extend their winning streak to five and improve their record on the season to 10–4.
The Mustangs had back-to-back home games against the Algoma Thunderbirds last weekend and were able to maintain their outright lead as the top dog in the Ontario University Athletics West Division.
In the first matchup on Friday at Alumni Hall, the 'Stangs got off to a hot start; leading 20–10 after the first quarter, Omar Shiddo shot 3–7 from the field in the first half and 4–4 from the charity stripe.
Omar Shiddo with a mid range jumper!
Western 11 Algoma 6| 1Q 5:05
The Thunderbirds were able to cut the lead down to four points with six minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Western had committed five fouls, putting them in the bonus, essentially meaning that any non-shooting foul is rewarded with foul shots and not just possession of the basketball.
This meant that Western, the number one ranked team in steals, had to be more cautious in trying to develop turnovers and allow the game to come to them.
Off a failed shot by Shiddo, Peter Wetuvanga of the Thunderbirds charged through the Mustangs defence, leapt from the edge of the restricted area and soared above the rim, dunking the ball over Western defender Eriq Jenkins and cutting the lead to 72–70.
Western head coach Brad Campbell called a timeout in an attempt to neutralize the momentum that Wetuvanga may have provided to the Algoma bench. Off an inbounding play from Shiddo, the ball made its way to the hands of facilitator Nik Farkic, who has averaged 6.1 assists per game for the Mustangs this season.
From @OUAsport
Mustang #20 Nikola Farkic is currently 2nd in assists in the OUA with 6.1 per game
Surveying the floor, Farkic found Jenkins, who pump-faked a drive to the basket, giving him enough separation from the defender to launch a three. The sound of the swish silenced Algoma's bench and scoring.
The T-Birds were unable to get their offence going, and Western limited them to only five more points and poured on another 20 of their own for good measure in a 92–75 victory on Friday.
Marko Kovac was Western's top performer on Friday, as he scored 25 points on 53 per cent shooting from the field, along with four rebounds in 29 minutes of action.
Kovac has been an instrumental player for the Mustangs, but he has been in and out of the lineup. However, his impressive shooting performance on Friday included an 8–8 showing from the free throw line, perhaps indicating that his hand is healthy enough for such shooting displays.
"It was much-needed, to be able to get my rhythm back and also to shoot that well was good for my confidence," said Kovac. "My hand still hurts with the early return and because of that, it hasn’t fully healed yet. So every game, we just try to adjust it to see what feels most comfortable to play in. At the end of the day, it just feels great to be back out there with my brothers and to help them in any way I can."
In Saturday's game, the Thunderbirds were ready to redeem themselves after their fourth quarter collapse less than 24 hours earlier.
After the end of the first quarter, the T-Birds were leading 22–21. From speculation, no one on the Mustangs bench seemed too pleased about this, and the 'Stangs were able to respond with a shooting barrage the rest of the game. Shiddo was a big contributor on Saturday, posting up 27 points and tallying on five assists and five rebounds. The impressive shooting performance from Shiddo proved once again that is he is the player Western needs in crunch time.
In last week’s matchup against the Brock Badgers, with the score tied up, Shiddo threw up a shot from beyond the arc, with little separation from the defender and a significant amount of time still remaining on the clock. The shot selection may have been poor, but as the mantra goes, “shooters shoot." He nailed the low percentage shot and gave Western a three-point lead with just six seconds left on the clock, leading to the Western victory over the second-place Badgers.
Although Shiddo has shot just under 50 per cent from the field over the Mustangs' last five wins, Campbell also credits much of the team's recent success to their big men.
"[Walker, Tennant and Clegg] have given us strong defence and rebounding and can also be offensive threats from the five spot," Campbell stated.
Walker and Tennant were able to dominate against the Thunderbirds in the paint. This weekend the pair averaged 37.5 minutes per game and were able to contribute 24.5 points per game. Although Walker carried more of the load, the freshman, Tennant, showed flashes of his athleticism and hustle.
Aaron Tennant with the lay-in!! Assisted by EJ.
Western 84 Algoma 58| 4Q 5:00
Led by Shiddo and the bigs, the Mustangs defeated the Thunderbirds 92–70 at Alumni Hall. Cementing their spot will be tough as they take on the Guelph Gryphons and the Waterloo Warriors this weekend. Alex Coote provided some insight on what the team would be doing leading up to the weekend.
"We’ll be spending all week in practice scouting out Waterloo’s actions, sets and personnel to make sure we’re as prepared as we can be," Coote said. "Other than that, however, our game plan remains the same for this week. We just need to impose our style on them on Friday and string together a consistent 40 minute effort of good defence to come out with the win."
