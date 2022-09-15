The Mustangs women’s and men’s soccer teams shutout the Golden Hawks in Sunday’s doubleheader.
The women’s team defeated Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks 1–0 at home, adding another three points to their 2022–23 season record.
Fourth-year midfielder Hannah Vickers put Western University up on the board halfway into the second half with a breakaway goal. The Western Mustangs were able to hold the Golden Hawks off for the rest of the match, taking home their third win of the season to remain undefeated.
Western also outshot Laurier 16–2 over 90 minutes.
The men’s team turned on the jets later in their game, too. Third-year forward Ehsan Hirji capitalised on a rebound, scoring the Mustangs second goal of a strong second half performance to take the win at home.
Hirji also made plays in the first half, setting up fifth-year midfielder Patrick Melo on a go-ahead goal with a minute left until halftime.
Western held off Laurier to win the match, improving their season record to 3–1.
Both the men’s and women’s teams were able to record their first clean sheet of the season.
Western will stay at home for a handful of matchups with the Algoma University Thunderbirds, kicking off at Mustangs Field on Sept. 17.
