Mustangs V Guelph- Sophie Bouquillon- 03-04-2022 - 11.jpg

The Western University Mustangs men's hockey team competed against the University of Guelph Gryphons at the Thompson Arena, Friday, March 4th, 2022.

The Western Mustangs men’s hockey team was eliminated from the Ontario University Athletics playoffs after a 5–4 double overtime loss against the Ryerson University Rams.The women’s team was also sent packing after a 3–0 loss to the Brock University Badgers.

Second-year forward Shane Bulitka scored a hat trick in the first period, going into the third with a 3–1 lead. 

But the Rams stormed back, responding with three goals in the third period. A goal from Ryerson with one minute and 27 seconds remaining in regulation pushed the game into overtime.

Double overtime was needed after a scoreless period, but 27 seconds into the frame, Ryerson’s Elijah Roberts scored the winning goal of the game to continue the Rams’ quest for the Queen’s Cup.

Western’s season has come to an end after a regular season record of 6–7–1.

The women’s hockey team also fell short on Wednesday night in a shutout loss in St. Catharines, Ont.. The OUA West divisional final loss ended the Mustangs women’s hockey season and their road to the McCaw Cup.

Mustangs fourth-year goaltender Kaitlyn Booth allowed three goals on 30 shots. Western wasn’t able to capitalize on their three powerplay chances to continue their playoff hopes.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments