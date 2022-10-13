Women's Rugby vs Guelph (Photo)

The Mustangs and Gryphons clash in women's rugby action, Sept. 14, 2018.

The Mustangs women’s rugby team fell to the Gryphons 69–3 in their last game of the season at Alumni Field on Friday night.

The University of Guelph Gryphons owned a commanding 29–3 lead in the first half. The Western University’s only points were a result of a penalty try from first-year Jenna Lawrence.

The Mustangs had a tough time finding gaps in the defending Ontario University Athletics champions’ defence, losing by a 66-point margin.

Western’s regular season ended in a 4–2 record despite the late-season loss. The Mustangs clinched a playoff berth in last week’s 43–0 win against the University of Waterloo Warriors.

“Our goals were to win games and play our best,” said third-year and team captain Cailyn McKay. “In the games where it mattered, we really pushed through and did it.”

Western now looks ahead to the OUA quarter-finals against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues at Alumni Field on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m..

