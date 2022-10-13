The Mustangs women’s rugby team fell to the Gryphons 69–3 in their last game of the season at Alumni Field on Friday night.
The University of Guelph Gryphons owned a commanding 29–3 lead in the first half. The Western University’s only points were a result of a penalty try from first-year Jenna Lawrence.
The Mustangs had a tough time finding gaps in the defending Ontario University Athletics champions’ defence, losing by a 66-point margin.
Western’s regular season ended in a 4–2 record despite the late-season loss. The Mustangs clinched a playoff berth in last week’s 43–0 win against the University of Waterloo Warriors.
“Our goals were to win games and play our best,” said third-year and team captain Cailyn McKay. “In the games where it mattered, we really pushed through and did it.”
Western now looks ahead to the OUA quarter-finals against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues at Alumni Field on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m..
