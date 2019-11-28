The Mustangs figure skating team is showing lots of promise after their first competition last week.
The team of 33 athletes travelled to Ottawa for the Ontario University Athletics Fall Invitational, hosted by the Carleton University Ravens. The Mustangs collected multiple top three finishes in their respective individual events, including two gold medals.
This year, the team has 21 returning athletes and 12 rookies on the team. These athletes started training weeks before the season's first of three events at the Thompson Recreation and Athletic Centre. They put out 6:30am practices, four days a week at Thompson Arena.
In Ottawa “the team skated well,” said assistant coach Theresa Klachan.
Fourth-year skater Denis Margalik took on the responsibility of both coach and athlete at the competition. He took home first place in the men’s free skate, where he skated “an outstanding program to Moulin Rouge,” applauded Klachan.
Anna Cappuccutti skated to first place in her Star 10 solo dance. She performed what Klachan recognized as a “beautiful starlight waltz.”
Through the points that each member received in their individual events, the Mustangs brought home a team silver medal.
The Mustangs dominated early in the competition, however the University of Toronto's Varsity Blues came strong from behind and surpassed the team. The Varsity Blues claimed team gold at this event.
“We were really pleased with the team dynamic and the team has a lot of potential heading into the OUA season,” said captains Natalie Li and Daniela Fisico.
This is an excellent start to the season for the Mustangs figure skating team. It's an early step toward a gold medal in the OUA Championship, which is in Toronto in February.
To add to the moment, it will be head coach Alma Moir’s 40th year coaching the Western Mustangs' figure skating team.
You can catch the team at their next competition, the OUA Winter Invitational, taking place in Aylmer, Ontario on Jan. 21 and 22. It will be their last event before the OUAs.
