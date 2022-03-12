The Western Mustangs ringette team took home the Ringette Ontario AA provincial championship after a 5–4 win over the University of Guelph Gryphons on Sunday.
The victory was especially significant as it was Western University’s first season back on the ice since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
“Although there are many individually talented players, they never played individually. Everyone contributed and worked as one, which as a coach, I loved to see,” said head coach Ellen McClure. “Our offensive power line stepped up every time we called on them. Sydney Dagenais, Ainsleigh Wedow and Kayden Thornton proved to be a true force.”
The tournament in Waterloo, Ont. featured six round-robin games for the Mustangs. The team went undefeated in all six matchups with 39 goals finding the back of the net. Western’s game against Guelph was the only tie they recorded in the tournament.
First-year centre Sydney Dagenais scored the most points in the tournament, earning 14 goals and 13 assists in eight games. Mustangs forward Ainsleigh Wedow placed right behind her teammate for second-most points in the tournament, finishing with 26 points.
“[Wedow’s] tying goal in the championship game was a highlight for me,” said Dagenais. “Our line worked on our chemistry all year and that was reflective in how we played together. Sending the ring up the ice, knowing [Wedow] would be there to put it in the back of the net, paid off when it mattered most.”
Western’s 2021-22 regular season fell nothing short of impressive, going into the championship with a 12–1–1 record — Guelph was their only regular season loss.
What a great weekend of ringette! Congrats to Ains and her Western U teammates on winning the Provincial University Championship this weekend. For those who don’t know ringette…this is a sweet goal to tie the final game @RingetteOntario pic.twitter.com/U6Tevp7yIX— Shawn Wedow (@SkedderRules) March 6, 2022
McClure attributed much of the team’s success to the impressive goaltending by both first-year Rachel Van Bakel and second-year Kessa Dunlop.
“Both our goalies had the best overall stats with a goals-against average that no other team came remotely close to,” said McClure. “Seeing smiles on our players’ faces was really heartwarming after having seen seniors’ varsity careers end the way it did in 2020.”
Van Bakel and Dunlop combined for a 1.625 goals-against average, allowing only 13 goals through eight games.
Van Bakel also recorded an assist in the 6–1 win over the Brock University Badgers on a goal by first-year forward Sydney Stabler.
“We knew if we wanted to make the finals we would need to earn it and that’s exactly what we did,” said Van Bakel. “We worked so hard to get there and every person on the team played their best. We knew this was our chance.”
