The Mustangs women’s hockey team lost 2–1 at home against the Windsor University Lancers in overtime, while the men were shutout 7–0 by the University of Guelph Gryphons on Friday.
The women’s team held a 1–0 lead for the majority of the game, courtesy of Mustangs forward Sam Wood, until late in the third.
The Lancers tied the game up at one with 29 seconds left in regulation, pushing the game into overtime. A minute and 38 seconds was all it took for the Lancers to complete the comeback, winning the game 2–1.
“[The game] came down to scoring goals, and that has haunted us this season,” said Western head coach Candice Moxley. “[We have to have a] short-term memory, move on and move past it to make sure we recover properly.”
The Mustangs will look to bounce back on Saturday where they’ll face-off against the Lancers again in Windsor.
The men’s loss against the shorthanded Gryphons fell on Seniors Night, where Western honoured their six seniors graduating this year: David Ovsjannikov, Cam White, Bailey Newton, Daniel Davies, Zach Core and Alex Di Carlo.
“Sometimes things just don’t make sense,” said head coach Clarke Singer. “Guelph came in here as a desperate hockey team, short on bodies and they played a great game. We just couldn’t match their desire and intensity.”
Guelph was handed seven penalties in the 60 minutes nothing was able to stop their seven goals.
“We’re an offensively gifted team that struggled to score goals tonight. You tend to press harder [offensively] so the defensive side starts to struggle. We have to be better in all areas," said Singer.
The men are currently on a four-game losing streak, with their last win occurring against the Gryphons on Feb. 11. The Mustangs have a .462 winning percentage on the season as they look ahead to the playoffs.
“It’s funny how momentum is in sports,” said Singer. “The mental side is so important and we’ve struggled with that recently.”
The Mustangs look to get back into the win column against Guelph at the Gryphon Centre tonight.
