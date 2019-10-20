Mustangs make it 8-0 for the third year in a row

The Mustangs made it perfect this Homecoming weekend — capping another 8-0 run with a 32–23 homecoming victory over the GeeGees at home on Saturday.
Ottawa University entered play with one of the best defensive units in Canadian university football. Pitted against Western University, the league’s top scoring offence, the GeeGees defenders were good — but not good enough.
Overall, Ottawa allowed 429 yards of offence to the Mustangs. 341 came through the air, while just 107 were found on the ground.
After the game, head coach Greg Marshall summed up Western’s struggles on the ground as a loss in the trenches.
“They're strong,” explained Marshall. “Give them credit — their defensive front was good. Physically, you know, [they] overmatched us.”
“We tried every run play we had — and then some. Maybe we should have stuck with a couple, but at the end of the day, they're pretty physical.”
Trey Humes managed just 58 yards on 18 attempts. Jonathan Femi-Cole managed 12 yards and a touchdown on four touches. Chris Merchant picked up 38 yards and a score on eight tries.
Marshall elaborated later that he considered moving away from the run game, but the GeeGees’ different pressure packages in the passing game made it difficult to shift completely.
It was a simple case of a great offence versus a great defence.
“We should have, you know, maybe got away from the run game a little bit more,” mused Marshall. “But they're mixing it up with some pretty good pressure on us, too. Give them credit — good defensive team, one of the best that we'll see.”
Overall, though, the opposing defence played about as well as the Mustangs expected.
“We knew going in that their strength was their defence,” explained Marshall. “They hadn't moved the ball [on offence] a lot all season. Their defence kept them in football games and they did today.”
The GeeGees defence truly was the difference in the game. More than just stopping the run, Ottawa excelled at keeping Western out of the end zone. The Mustangs’ 32 points were comprised of six field goals and two touchdowns (one rushing major each from Femi-Cole and Merchant).
Even worse, the Mustangs were unable to score during the third quarter. It was just the second time all season that Western had been shut out in a quarter (the other time, coincidentally, came in the third frame of a game against Guelph University).
Luckily for the Mustangs, their defence was fantastic.
With the GeeGees lone score of the first half coming from their defence, it took the Ottawa offence a little over 36 minutes to put points on the board.
Salvation came on a five yard touchdown pass from Matt Mahler to running back Jordan Burgher.
The third, and final, touchdown the GeeGees scored came during garbage time — with a measly two seconds left on the clock.
Ottawa mustered just 325 yards of total offence with 106 on the ground and 245 through the air.
After the game, Marshall was appreciative of the how well his still injury-ridden defence was able to hold down the opposition.
“The guys that played today did a wonderful job,” Marshall said. “I'm really proud of the defence, you know, after last week — two weeks ago — they took it a bit from Waterloo. They really responded with a great effort today.”
With another perfect season under their belt, the Mustangs set their sights on the playoffs.
As the top seed in Ontario University Athletics, Western will have a bye week before taking on the winner of next weekend’s game between Ottawa and Waterloo University — two teams that have caused problems for the Mustangs.
