Men's Basketball vs. Brock 4

Jerric Palma shoots a free throw, Feb. 11, 2023.

The Mustangs men’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Wednesday evening as they were eliminated in round one of the playoffs after a 98–85 loss to the Gaels.

It wasn’t the long playoff run head coach Brad Campbell wanted for his team, but Western University will now look ahead to next season. With just two players graduating, most of the team is expected to return for the 2023–24 Ontario University Athletics campaign.

Wednesday’s big storylines

  • In his final game with the Mustangs, fifth-year forward Aryan Sharma led the team with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

  • The Mustangs couldn’t keep up their momentum from a strong first quarter, trailing the Queen’s University Golden Gaels for most of the game.

  • Western was outscored 24–15 by the Gaels in the fourth quarter, ending their season early.

Sharma leads Western with 26 points, 11 rebounds

Western’s top player this season led the way Wednesday with 26 points and 11 rebounds, nine defensively. Sharma also shot six for nine from the three-point line.

Sharma and fourth-year guard Jerric Palma led Western in playing time, with both players seeing 35 minutes of action.

Palma was tied for second on the team in scoring, as he and third-year forward George Horn scored 13 points each.

Fast start

Western kept pace with Queen’s early on, taking a 4–2 lead in the first minute.

The first quarter looked promising for the Mustangs, who kept the game close in the opening frame, and held the Gaels to a two-point deficit at the end of the quarter.

Fourth quarter killer

Despite outscoring the Gaels 26–20 in the third quarter, and closing their deficit to four points heading into the final quarter, Queen’s put up 24 points in the fourth quarter en route to the win.

As it’s been the case all season, Western was out-rebounded throughout the night. Queen’s grabbed 38 rebounds, while the Mustangs had just 26.

The Mustangs were also out-shot from around the court. Most notably, the Gaels shot 42.9 per cent from the three-point line and 76.2 per cent from the foul line. Western shot 36 per cent and 57.1 per cent, respectively.

The loss marks the end of a “building” season for the Mustangs, who spent most of the year working on their play as a team. Although the Mustangs didn’t have the finish they wanted this season, the future appears to be bright in London with many rising stars set to return in the fall.

2
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Miles is a Sports Editor for Volume 116, covering basketball, soccer, track & field, swimming, golf, cross country, badminton and field hockey. You can reach him at miles.bolton@westerngazette.ca or on Twitter at @milesbolt.

Load comments